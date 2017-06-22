Kim Kardashian, Kanye West to pay surrogate $113,000 to carry their third child

Reality TV host Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West have hired a surrogate to carry their third child, according to reports.

Kim was recently told by a doctor that it was too risky for her to carry her own child after a number of complications following her two previous births.

People Magazine and E! News, citing unidentified sources, said the couple had hired a surrogate, and TMZ said they had agreed to pay the surrogate more than $113,000 to carry a child.

“Kim and Kanye will use a surrogate to carry their third baby. They are both very excited to give their kids a sibling,” a source told People.

It was not clear whether the surrogate was already pregnant.

Mirror Celebs has contacted a representative for Kim for comment.

The reality star, 36, has spoken openly about her medical struggles during her pregnancies with daughter North, born in 2013, and son Saint, born in 2015.

In a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim also spoke about considering surrogacy for future children with Kanye.

And the reality gave detailed accounts on her blog about the difficulties she experienced during her two labours, and the TV show has followed her various surgeries and doctor consultations in a bid to resolve them.

“I think I always knew that surrogacy was an option, but I didn't think it was that realistic of an option, and now I feel like that's my reality,” Kim said in an April episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The surrogacy reports come after a difficult year for the couple.

Kim was the victim of a robbery in Paris last October, in which millions of dollars' worth of jewelry was stolen from her.

That led her to boost security measures and to take a temporary pause from public engagements and prolific social media postings.

Late last year, Kanye cancelled a December tour and was hospitalised after an apparent mental health breakdown.

The couple have embraced a more modest social media presence over the past few months, with Kim occasionally posting glimpses into their family life.