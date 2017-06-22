The secrets behind Kim Jong Un's personal piggy bank

When the world’s most mysterious leader arrives for a parade, he steps out of a black Mercedes Benz and onto a red carpet.

But who sold North Korea’s Supreme Leader a brand new, top-of-the-line limousine?

Despite international sanctions, Kim Jong Un continues to enjoy the good life, with recent purchases thought to include a gleaming white yacht, expensive liquors and even the equipment necessary to kit out a luxury ski resort.

How the Kim dynasty has shaped North Korea 01:25

Those expenses soon add up: The country purchased $645.8 million worth of luxury goods in 2012, according to a 2014 report from the UN.

To put that into context, in 2015, North Korean imports totaled $3.47 billion. But if you remove China — Pyongyang’s biggest trading partner — from the equation, the breakdown reveals North Korea spent more on luxury goods than it did on licit imports from the rest of the world combined, according to UN data processed by the MIT Media Lab’s Observatory of Economic Complexity.

North Korea’s 2015 imports

Source: Observatory of Economic Complexity

So how can the leader a country that in March of last year warned its citizens to prepare for possible famine and severe economic hardship afford to live in such luxury?

Experts say these types of purchases are made using Kim’s personal piggy bank, filled by Pyongyang’s illicit dealings across the globe. North Korea has been accused of crimes such as hacking banks , selling weapons , dealing drugs , counterfeiting cash and even trafficking endangered species — operations that are believed to rake in hundreds of millions of dollars.

That money also helps pay for the country’s nuclear and missile programs, both of which Pyongyang believes it needs in order to deter any US-led attempt at regime change, experts say. North Korea’s nuclear aspirations have progressed forward rapidly despite sanctions, and Pyongyang has resisted any US attempts at negotiation that mandates de-nuclearization up front.

“North Korea has blatantly violated international law with their nuclear testing, illicit sales, and the ramping up of their nuclear program,” said Republican Representative Doug Lamborn, a member of the House Armed Services Committee and a leading advocate for missile defense in Washington.

It’s nearly impossible to track these illicit funds accurately, as they’re likely hidden away. But a 2008 Congressional Research Service report said Pyongyang could generate anywhere from $500 million to $1 billion in profits annually from its ill-gotten gains.

“North Korea will sell anything to anyone as long as they pay,” Anthony Ruggiero, a former deputy director of the US Treasury Department and an expert in the use of targeted financial measures, said at a panel sponsored by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies last week.

That money funds Pyongyang’s pursuit of a long-range nuclear weapon and the lavish lifestyle of the country’s elite, keeping them happy as sanctions cripple the economy, according to analysts CNN spoke to.

In the end, it’s an important way for Kim to cement his power and prevent challenges to his authority, experts say.

“That’s income that goes directly into the pockets or the bank accounts of the North Korean leadership. (Taking it away) can actually have a disproportionately large impact compared to trade flow,” said Sheena Greitens, a professor at the University of Missouri who has been studying North Korea’s illicit finance activities for the last 10 to 15 years.

In order to really pressure Kim until he’s desperate enough to get to the negotiating table on the US’ terms, US President Donald Trump may need to go after that money, analysts say.

But cutting off that revenue may prove difficult, like playing a game of international whack-a-mole.

“This is a regime that’s really good at finding new, creative illicit ways to earn hard currency and sometimes that’s coming up with new activities and sometimes it’s a matter of shifting geographic locations of those activities,” said Greitens. “If you wanted to try to pressure and contain North Korea’s ability to earn from these illicit activities, you’d have to also close off its ability to adapt.”

‘A pressure campaign’

Kim’s perceived flair for the dramatic — South Korean intelligence alleges he’s conducted anti-aircraft gun executions and complex assassination plots — is something he shares with his late father, Kim Jong Il.

The elder Kim was a noted cinephile and James Bond fan , and analysts say his fondness for spy thrillers appeared to influence his leadership — South Korea says he tried to assassinate enemies with a pen, kidnapped movie stars in order to boost the country’s own film industry and created of what’s known as “Office 39.”

The US Treasury Department says Office 39 is the bureau that “provides critical support to North Korean leadership in part through engaging in illicit economic activities and managing slush funds.”

The money basically hides in plain sight, according to Harvard-based North Korea specialist John Park .

“North Korean overseas networks have been extremely adaptive to the combined pressures of international sanctions, in large part due to their ability to nest and disguise their illicit business within the licit trade,” according to Park.

Though the Obama administration tried to target it with sanctions, Office 39 is still believed to be in operation.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the United States will try to further stymie North Korean operations by punishing third parties that help Pyongyang skirt sanctions.

“It’s a pressure campaign that has a knob on it,” Tillerson told State Department employees on May 3 . “I’d say we’re at about dial setting five or six right now.”

Though Tillerson did not specify how those third-country sanctions would work, part of the strategy involves asking countries around the globe to scale back their diplomatic relationships with Pyongyang.

“What we are more appropriately asking them to do is to take a look at the diplomatic relations that they have with North Korea … North Korea, in many countries, has a diplomatic presence that clearly exceeds their diplomatic needs,” W. Patrick Murphy, the US State Department’s deputy assistant secretary in the bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters on a phone call .

Keeping them high and dry

North Korean diplomats around the world have been accused of using their diplomatic privileges to conducted crimes such as smuggling gold and running guns.

Embassy staff are useful to North Korea because they are mobile and can provide diplomatic cover for shady dealings, the United Nations says.

To cut off the illicit money, the US likely needs to deny North Korea the opportunity to use embassies as fronts for criminal operations, something the United Nations accused the country of doing in 2016.

North Korea linked to more bank hacks 02:45

“North Korea has been quite wily in recent years in trying to evade the UN Security Council resolutions … using diplomatic cover for some of its activities,” Murphy said.

That creativity may have been on display in recent years in Southeast Asia, where local and international authorities have accused diplomatic staff in connection with a potential assassination plot and an intricate arms smuggling operation.

To that end, one partner the United States says it’s pursuing to deal with North Korea is Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who’s serving as the chair of the Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN).

ASEAN members

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations has 10 members:

Brunei