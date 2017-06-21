Eid-il-Fitr: Osun offers 30th edition of free train to indigenes 

The government of Osun on Wednesday announced the 30th edition of its free train service as it asked indigenes wishing to travel home to make use of the free train provided by the state government.

Thousands of Eid-il-fitr holiday makers are to benefit from the free train scheme as the government on Wednesday announced that the train would move from Lagos to Osogbo, the state capital in its usual practice which commenced in 2011.

The edition coming up on the occasion of the 2017 Eid-il-fitr will be the 30th edition in a scheme that witnessed several thousands of people benefiting.

A statement by the Bureau of Communication and Strategy, Office of the Government, quoted the Commissioner for Industries, Commerce and Co-operatives, Hon. Ismaila Adekunle Jaiyeoba-Alagbada as stating that the free train service is in continuation of the commitment of Aregbesola’s administration to making life more meaningful for the people of the state.

The free train is expected to convert and pick travelers along Lagos, Ogun and Oyo before it finally stops in Osogbo, Osun.

The Bureau’s statement added that the free train ride would be offered between Saturday and Tuesday while urging indigenes of Osun to maximise the opportunity.

According to Jayeoba-Alagbada, the train will on Saturday 24th of June‎ 2017 convey people from the Ido Terminus, Lagos to the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park Station, Osogbo. The return journey to Lagos from Osogbo will be on Tuesday the 27th June, 2017 by 11 A.M.

The Commissioner said the gesture by the Aregbesola-led administration is aimed at facilitating a stress-free homecoming for the people during the festival.

The state government had, since 2011, been making similar arrangements for people of the state, to travel home during festive seasons.

While wishing Eid-el-Fitri holiday makers successful journey back home, the statement urged them to take advantage of their homecoming to have a feel of the on-going developments of the state.

“We encourage holiday makers to use this opportunity to update themselves about the developments that are taking place in the state.

“The Aregbesola administration, beyond the negative, hate campaigns of those are threatened by the massive pro-people policies of this government, has created an enduring legacy of service.

“We have taken service to the people to a new height that will be impossible to reverse. We have opened up roads and we have built schools that many find hard to believe are possible in this part of the world.

“We have renewed our urban settlements to attract investors. These are many more would be the spectacles to behold when they visit Osun,” the state Bureau’s statement added.