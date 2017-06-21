Fayose: APC will be defeated again in 2018, as Ekiti people celebrate three years of electoral victory
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has declared that the All
Progressives Congress (APC) will again be roundly defeated in 2018,
even as thousands of his supporters trouped out today, to celebrate
three years of his electoral victory.
Governor Fayose while addressing the mammoth crowd after declaring
open the situation office for the 2018 election charged the people to
shame those who claimed that the June 21, 2014 was as a result of
photochromic and later militarization by giving them another
resounding defeat in 2018 and 2019.
“Today, I am here to appreciate all of you and remind you that they
said that the 16-0 of 2014 of was photochromic and later militarized
election. This time, they are the owners of INEC, Army, Police, Civil
Defense, DSS and others; we should make it expressly clear that
despite these machineries in their hands, we can defeat them like we
did in 2014, if not more,” he said.
He assured that he will leave no stone unturned to make Ekiti a better
place for all, adding that; “Also, by the grace of God, I will not
leave this state a debtor of salary.”
The governor urged Nigerians as well as the international community to
pay greater attention to Ekiti State in regard to activities before,
during and after the 2018 governorship election, saying; “The 2018
election in Ekiti is one election that everyone should be interested
in. The whole world should monitor events before, during and after the
election and let whoever that will win the election win in a free and
fair atmosphere.”
He said; “Currently, I am in court to seek redress for the coup-de-tat
of 2006 by the declaration of State of Emergency by the civilian junta
of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. It is my belief that the court that
granted me the relief that the impeachment was a nullity will equally
restore justice by establishing the fact that I deserve another
tenure.
“Nevertheless, whether the continuity is by Ayo Fayose or any member
of his political family, it is still continuity, which I have asked
you to support.”
Berating the APC, Governor Fayose said; “Those who trade in lies and
propaganda daily are in control of the federal government and as at
today, is there anything that they have done for us here in Ekiti? The
answer is No!
“We have a representative in the federal executive council and we have
someone who is working with the Acting President. But they are
self-seekers who do not believe in the Ekiti project. They were the
people, who during their four years reign here plunged our state into
debt and destroyed the economy of the State. They made our State to be
indebted till year 2036 by their maladministration.
"Two Years in office, they can not point to a single benefit derived
from their government by Ekiti State.
“We are therefore saying never again to these looters, financial
devourers and enemies of our State who only believe in themselves and
not in the progress of our State.”
He said Nigerians should note that since he took over the mantle of
leadership of Ekiti state, no politically motivated attack or violence
had been witnessed and no life had been lost to political violence in
Ekiti state.
“I wish to state that as we approach the 2018 election, this
continuity that seek will not be at the expense of the blood of any
Ekiti person,” he said.
"If I have my way, I will call for an election today for Nigerians and
the international community to see that anytime, any day, APC will be
roundly defeated here," he said further.
Going down memory lane, the governor said; "Today marks the third year
anniversary as my election. You will recall that I was recalled by
what can be likened to a civilian coup-de-tat on October 16, 2006. But
on this day, June 21, 2014, you overwhelmingly re-elected me as your
governor.
"Despite the fact the incumbent governor then, Dr Kayode Fayemi
accepted defeat and congratulated me for winning the election, he
later reneged, having been prevailed upon and deceived by a few who
obviously could not comprehend their loss of power in the State.
"However, the sacred mandate of the people of Ekiti could not be
snatched in spite of the strategy of the wicked who attempted what has
never been done in the political history of Nigeria by trying to
prevent me from being sworn-in.
"To the glory of God, I was sworn-in and again, in their dubious
manner, they attempted to take the mandate through the backdoor by
plotting my impeachment even when I had not spent one month in office.
I thank Ekiti people for resisting another civilian coup in the State
even at the risk of their lives.
"Today, despite the way and manner they wrecked the economy of the
State; we have been able to chart a new path for the development of
our state. This can be seen in the physical developments witnessed in
the State since we assumed office.
"Ekiti people can all see the flyover bridge ongoing in Ado-Ekiti, the
dualised Awedele-Basiri road, Onala-Opopogbooro-Afao road, the
dualised roads in most of the Local Government areas, the ongoing Oja
Oba Market in Ado Ekiti, the ongoing Adebayo-Ori Apata-Nova road, the
Ado-Ikere road, most federal roads that have been rehabilitated
especially the Ita Awure-Erio-Aramoko-Igede-Iyin-Ado road and the
transformation of the Ewi’s palace among others.
Today, Ekiti State has regained its lost glory in Education by coming
first in the NECO.
"We want to assure you that we will leave no stone unturned to make
Ekiti a better place for all. Also, by the grace of God, I will not
leave this state a debtor of salary.
"They thought by now that this government would have failed. But by
your support, we have gotten this far, by His grace.
"I want to appeal to all of you to take a cue from what is happening
in a number state where they have made succession possible, which has
translated to meaningful developments.
"If you recalled, I told you that I will come back despite the
circumstances of my removal then. With your support, I returned to
office, making me the first Ekiti person to win election as governor
and defeat incumbents twice.
"Like I said to you, if we all stay together, in another four years
after my tenure; we will make Ekiti better than it is now."
He called for restructuring of Nigeria, saying; "No peace without
justice and the agitation across the country will continue unless
there is justice, equity and fairness."