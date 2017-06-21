Fayose: APC will be defeated again in 2018, as Ekiti people celebrate three years of electoral victory

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has declared that the All

Progressives Congress (APC) will again be roundly defeated in 2018,

even as thousands of his supporters trouped out today, to celebrate

three years of his electoral victory.

Governor Fayose while addressing the mammoth crowd after declaring

open the situation office for the 2018 election charged the people to

shame those who claimed that the June 21, 2014 was as a result of

photochromic and later militarization by giving them another

resounding defeat in 2018 and 2019.

“Today, I am here to appreciate all of you and remind you that they

said that the 16-0 of 2014 of was photochromic and later militarized

election. This time, they are the owners of INEC, Army, Police, Civil

Defense, DSS and others; we should make it expressly clear that

despite these machineries in their hands, we can defeat them like we

did in 2014, if not more,” he said.

He assured that he will leave no stone unturned to make Ekiti a better

place for all, adding that; “Also, by the grace of God, I will not

leave this state a debtor of salary.”

The governor urged Nigerians as well as the international community to

pay greater attention to Ekiti State in regard to activities before,

during and after the 2018 governorship election, saying; “The 2018

election in Ekiti is one election that everyone should be interested

in. The whole world should monitor events before, during and after the

election and let whoever that will win the election win in a free and

fair atmosphere.”

He said; “Currently, I am in court to seek redress for the coup-de-tat

of 2006 by the declaration of State of Emergency by the civilian junta

of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. It is my belief that the court that

granted me the relief that the impeachment was a nullity will equally

restore justice by establishing the fact that I deserve another

tenure.

“Nevertheless, whether the continuity is by Ayo Fayose or any member

of his political family, it is still continuity, which I have asked

you to support.”

Berating the APC, Governor Fayose said; “Those who trade in lies and

propaganda daily are in control of the federal government and as at

today, is there anything that they have done for us here in Ekiti? The

answer is No!

“We have a representative in the federal executive council and we have

someone who is working with the Acting President. But they are

self-seekers who do not believe in the Ekiti project. They were the

people, who during their four years reign here plunged our state into

debt and destroyed the economy of the State. They made our State to be

indebted till year 2036 by their maladministration.

"Two Years in office, they can not point to a single benefit derived

from their government by Ekiti State.

“We are therefore saying never again to these looters, financial

devourers and enemies of our State who only believe in themselves and

not in the progress of our State.”

He said Nigerians should note that since he took over the mantle of

leadership of Ekiti state, no politically motivated attack or violence

had been witnessed and no life had been lost to political violence in

Ekiti state.

“I wish to state that as we approach the 2018 election, this

continuity that seek will not be at the expense of the blood of any

Ekiti person,” he said.

"If I have my way, I will call for an election today for Nigerians and

the international community to see that anytime, any day, APC will be

roundly defeated here," he said further.

Going down memory lane, the governor said; "Today marks the third year

anniversary as my election. You will recall that I was recalled by

what can be likened to a civilian coup-de-tat on October 16, 2006. But

on this day, June 21, 2014, you overwhelmingly re-elected me as your

governor.

"Despite the fact the incumbent governor then, Dr Kayode Fayemi

accepted defeat and congratulated me for winning the election, he

later reneged, having been prevailed upon and deceived by a few who

obviously could not comprehend their loss of power in the State.

"However, the sacred mandate of the people of Ekiti could not be

snatched in spite of the strategy of the wicked who attempted what has

never been done in the political history of Nigeria by trying to

prevent me from being sworn-in.

"To the glory of God, I was sworn-in and again, in their dubious

manner, they attempted to take the mandate through the backdoor by

plotting my impeachment even when I had not spent one month in office.

I thank Ekiti people for resisting another civilian coup in the State

even at the risk of their lives.

"Today, despite the way and manner they wrecked the economy of the

State; we have been able to chart a new path for the development of

our state. This can be seen in the physical developments witnessed in

the State since we assumed office.

"Ekiti people can all see the flyover bridge ongoing in Ado-Ekiti, the

dualised Awedele-Basiri road, Onala-Opopogbooro-Afao road, the

dualised roads in most of the Local Government areas, the ongoing Oja

Oba Market in Ado Ekiti, the ongoing Adebayo-Ori Apata-Nova road, the

Ado-Ikere road, most federal roads that have been rehabilitated

especially the Ita Awure-Erio-Aramoko-Igede-Iyin-Ado road and the

transformation of the Ewi’s palace among others.

Today, Ekiti State has regained its lost glory in Education by coming

first in the NECO.

"They thought by now that this government would have failed. But by

your support, we have gotten this far, by His grace.

"I want to appeal to all of you to take a cue from what is happening

in a number state where they have made succession possible, which has

translated to meaningful developments.

"If you recalled, I told you that I will come back despite the

circumstances of my removal then. With your support, I returned to

office, making me the first Ekiti person to win election as governor

and defeat incumbents twice.

"Like I said to you, if we all stay together, in another four years

after my tenure; we will make Ekiti better than it is now."

He called for restructuring of Nigeria, saying; "No peace without

justice and the agitation across the country will continue unless

there is justice, equity and fairness."