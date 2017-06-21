Man, 45 docked for beating up a woman in Osun

A 45- year old man, Rabiu Adebola has been arraigned before a Magistrate court in Osogbo, Osun State for allegedly assaulting a woman.

Prosecutor Fagboyinbo Abiodun told the court that on the 17th of May at Atura, Okinni area of the state, the accused not only beat the woman but also tore her clothes, thereby causing a breach of public peace.

He added that the offence contravened section 259(d) and section 351 of the Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

The accused however pleaded not guilty to the offence preferred against him.

While praying the court for his bail in the most liberal terms, the counsel to the accused, Barrister Adeyinka Dada assured the court that the accused has reliable sureties and would not jump bail.

In her ruling, Magistrate Adenine Olowolagba granted the accused N200,000 bail with two sureties in like form and adjourned the case till August 3 for indefinite hearing.