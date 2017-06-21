Boko Haram Kills Cameroonian Soldier, Chief Warrant Officer Amougou

A Cameroonian soldier, a chief warrant officer simply identified by a newspaper as Amougou, has been killed by a landmine buried by Boko Haram, the ruthless killers wreaking havoc in Nigeria, Cameroon and Chad.

Cameroonian newspaper, L’Oeil du Sahel, said Mr. Amougou was killed on Tuesday morning after he or his vehicle climbed a landmine buried by Boko Haram between Gouzda Vreket and Zamga in Cameroon’s far north where the insurgency, begun in Nigeria in 2009 and expanded to Cameroon since 2014, remains very active.

Since 2014, hundreds of soldiers and policemen have died fighting Boko Haram in Cameroon, while thousands of civilians have paid the supreme price there as well. Hundreds of thousands of Cameroonians have also been displaced, leaving behind their ancestral lands and all means of livelihood.