According to a news report being circulated by Eneh Victor Chigozie the Social Media aide to a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Dr Chike Obidigbo, "a group, Anambra Consensus Project (ACP) has commenced face to face interactive sessions with all the governorship aspirants in the state.

Eneh's post claims that "Anambra Consensus Project is a non-governmental organisation that strives to create tight associations and relationships amongst Anambrarians and Anambra residents in bringing relevant issues before the people for awareness, understanding and decision making.

The post continued, "the President of the group, Dr. Emeka Eze, a Prince of the Ukpo Royal Kingdom said the essence of the interaction apart from making the political environment lively in the state is to provide an avenue where all the aspirants can be properly scrutinized by the people.

"Dr Alex Obiogbolu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Chike Obidigbo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Mr. Godwin Chukwunenye Ezeemo of the Progressives People’s Alliance (PPA) featured in the maiden edition of the interactive session yesterday where each of the aspirants at separate sessions outlined reasons for their decision to vie for the governorship seat in the state.

"They were also asked several questions from the audience which they attended to while the session according to the organizers will continue till all the aspirants are exhausted and the political process leading to the election of the governor concluded.

"Obiogbolu in his session argued that with him as Anambra governor under PDP, the state though not broken can be made better while Obidigbo in his own summation said Anambra is better off as an APC state."

Recall that Prof Chukwuma Soludo recently called on all guber aspirants in the State to shelve their ambitions to support the government of Chief Willie Obiano noting that since the "State is Not Broke, Why Mend It?"

This affirmation by Obiogbolu of PDP in the presence of APC and PPA aspirants has been described as a pointer that truly governor Obiano has so expanded the frontiers of excellence that albeit selfishness, all aspirants should rally around him and his party, APGA.

