I NEVER COLLECTED 100 MILLION NAIRA BRIBE FROM DANGOTE - -KANO SPEAKER

The Honourable Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, today, disassociated himeself from allegations making round that he collected the sum of N100m bribe from a Kano born business mogul, Alhaji Aliko Dangote inorder to truncate the probe of Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II.

Alhassan Rurum, denouncing the extent mischief makers can go inorder to stain an innocent person, siad that he will set up a panel to fully investigate the root of this frivalous allegation.

The Speaker reassured the public that his intergrity and that of the committe members that was previously set up to investigate the Emir is irreproachablly intact.

According to him, the report was also targeted at creating rancour, tension and chaos among the lawmakers and ridicule the personality of our own Aliko Dangote. Aliko Dangote is a businessman of high moral standard who can not descend so low.

I never met with Aliko Dangote in person or through a proxy to initiate or participate in any discussion relating to this spurious and mischevious allegation.

He further explained that the intervention of Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, Northern governors and other notable Nigerians to stop the probe was channeled through the state governor and not directly through the Assembly. Continuing, he said, "we only received a letter from the Governor because it is a tradition that when such things happen, the governor gets in touch with us as one of the three arms of government".

He stated that the governor forwarded his request letter to House, appealing for the suspension of the investigation on behalf of all the concerned citizens and they heed to the plea in the best interest of our people.