Degema/Bonny Federal Lawmaker Expresses Commitment To Tracking Key Fundamental Issues of the Constituency

Federal Lawmaker Representing Degem/Bonny Constituency in the House of Representative, Amaopusenibo (Hon.) Randolph Iwo Oruene Brown has expressed unwavering commitment to tackling key fundamental issues that affect Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency.

The federal lawmaker who gave this indication in a recent press release by his campaign organization, Advocacy Group stated that the coming days will see the federal lawmaker addressing burning issues as it concerns the NLNG amendment Act, Sea Pirates attacks on Bonny waterways, Bodo/Bonny road project and many others. Excerpts of the release below reads:

“Fellow members of my constituency, today I rise in my capacity as your representative Degema/Bonny Federal constituency to address you through this medium.

I am humbled yet proud member of Ibani extraction. I will continuously thank the people of Degema and Bonny LGA for their trust in me to represent them and will always honour that trust. From inception, I have repeatedly assured all constituents during my electioneering period, of my resolve to work hard for them; to listen with their ears, see with their eyes and speak with their mouth. I will equally fight for, respect and defend the values, convention and traditions that have made this constituency great.

Degema/Bonny has in me someone who will not make decisions ruled by fear, or engaged in act that would be inimical to the yearning and aspirations of our people. To do so sacrifices the future of our vibrant men and women on the altar of political expediency. For the decisions we make today, will definitely shape our future.

We face big challenges and I will not duck; the task of tackling them through greater advocacy and active engagement. Though the task is difficult and the work to be done enormous.

Upon resumption of work at the House after the December 2016 rerun elections, I swiftly swung into action and have dedicated myself towards pursuing key fundamental issues as it affects my constituency.

More so, I will in the coming days address and give detailed analysis on contending and contemporary issues rocking the polity, such as the NLNG amendment Act, Sea Pirates attacks on Bonny waterways, Bodo/Bonny road project and many others. My campaign organization online portal - THE ADVOCACY PLATFORM, will serve as the medium through which the above stated issues will be released to the general public.

In my view, the best path to our collective prosperity lies in giving individuals, families and businesses, the freedom, opportunity, and encouragement to build and secure their own futures. That is why you elected me. Personally, I crave for the best possible environment that allows people to pursue their aspirations and in achieving that, we must change our attitude and put all hands on deck.

Finally, let me once again thank you, members of my constituency for your continued understanding and patience at this challenging times. Be rest assured that I will do my best to serve you diligently”, he concludes.