Police Nab Vicious Kidnappers Who Terrorise Kaduna-Abuja Highway, Abduct Five ABU Students

Police arrest vicious notorious eight-man kidnap gang who abducted the driver to the chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs and five students of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria

THE Nigerian Police force in its concerted efforts to rid the country of criminals has arrested and parade a vicious and notorious kidnap for ransom gang terrorising Kaduna- Abuja highway.

The arrest followed the deployment of 600 police patrol teams by Ibrahim Idris, inspector general of police as a result of reported cases of kidnappers terrorising motorists along Kaduna/Abuja expressway. The patrol team comprises Special Intervention Forces, SIF, SARS, Anti-kidnapping Units, Special Tactical Squad, STS, Intelligence Response Unit, IRT, Mobile Police Force, Counter Terrorism Unit and 90 patrol vehicles to prevent further kidnappings and other violence crimes and ensure a hitch free movement of road users on Highway.

A statement by Jimoh Moshood, Force public relations officer, Abuja, made available to Realnews on Monday, June 19, said that “Sequel to this massive deployment, the joint Teams of SARS, STS and IRT swung into action and arrested the above suspects who are responsible for the kidnap for ransom of a driver to the chairman Senate Committee on Police Affairs, five students of Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria and Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria among others.

According to the statement the suspects include:

“(i) Adamu Mamman ‘M’ 35years aka Master native of Amana village Kaduna state, he is the gang leader was arrested on 16/06/2017 at Maraban Jos

“(ii) Ali Rabo ‘M’ aka Blacky native of Liman Ibada village Kaduna State, he is the second in commad (2i/c) of the gang, was arrested on 17/06/2017 at Gadan Gaya

“(iii) Umar Atijo ‘M’ 27years native of Rijana village Kaduna State, he is the main informant to the gang that kidnap for ransom along Kaduna/Abuja expressway and was arrested on 16/06/2017 at Mararaba Jos, Kaduna State.

“(iv) Shehu Idris Shagari ‘M’ 27years, native of Gadam Gayam village Kaduna State. He is third in command of the gang (3i/c) was arrested on 16/06/2017 at Rijana

“(v) Awwahu Ahmadu ‘M’ 27years aka Mota native of Rijana village Kaduna State was arrested on 15/06/2017 at Rijana

“(vi) Babangida Abdullahi ‘M’ 31years native of Rijana village (receiver of the stolen cattle, phones and laptops) was arrested on 15/06/2017 at Anguwan Pama

“(vii) Usman Abdulmumin ‘M’ 27years native of Rijana village Kaduna State (receiver of stolen Cattle, Phones and laptops) was arrested on 17/06/2017 at Rijana

“(viii) Ahmad Abdulahi ‘M’ 31years native of Rijana village, Kaduna State (Receiver of stolen cattle, Phones and Laptops) was arrested on 17/06/2017 at Rijana”.

Some of the victims have identified the suspects to be among the gang responsible for their kidnappings. The sum of seventeen thousand naira cash identified by one of the victims to be part of the ransom money paid to the suspect, three GSM sets, four Sim Cards and two pairs of army uniform were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, all the suspects have made confessional statements and equally stated their individual roles they played in some of the reported kidnap for ransom cases along Kaduna/Abuja Highway recently.

They will be charged to court on completion of investigation and the operation will be sustained to ensure a hitch free movement of travellers and other road users on Kaduna Highway.

The Nigeria Police Force hereby enjoins members of Public continue to give useful and timely information to police personnel deployed in their localities.