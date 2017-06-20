HURIWA DEMANDS IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF POLICE SERVICE DIRECTOR -Emma Ibe:

HURIWA accused Mr. Obla of misusing his office to engage in proxy fights for his relation working in the Police Service Commission who have had a running battle with the arbitrarily detained director of finance and administration over the control of the police staff cooperative Society which reportedly secured huge landed assets from the Abuja political authorities for the use of members.

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria in a statement last night by the National Coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko told the EFCC to hands off the matter which is already a subject of a subsisting petition before the office of the Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbanjo unless the acting Chairman of EFCC has no respect for the high office of His Excellency the Acting President.

The civil rights group said the matter is also a subject matter of several pending cases and therefore wondered why the EFCC is nosing into this sort of matter that at best is related to civil matter.

HURIWA accused the Presidential aide of masquerading about as the chief law officer of the nation making use of letter headed papers of the Federal Attorney General and minister of justice to allegedly harass unsuspecting members of the public including top public service officials whom he categorized as his personal enemies.

HURIWA also included the petition sent to the Acting President by the detained Director of Finance and administration of PSC Chief Emma Ibe un his capacity as Chairman of the staff cooperative multipurpose society and the general secretary of the cooperative society Mr. Obinna Malokwu titled a "PETITION/COMPLIANT AGAINST ABUSE OF OFFICE, IMPERSONATION, NEPOTISM AND INTIMIDATION OF MEMBERS OF THE EXCUTIVE COMMITTEE OF THE POLICE SERVICE COMMISIION STAFF MULTIPURPURPOSE COOPERATIVE SOCIETY LIMITED BY MR. OKOI OBONO-OBLA, SPECIAL ASSITANT TO THE PRESIDENT ON PROSECUTION: AN URGENT CALL TO SAVE-OUR SOUL"

It goes thus: "We write to your Excellency to use your good office to urgently save the Executive committee members of the police service commission staff Multipurpose cooperative society limited from persecution and intimidation in the hands of Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla, special Assistant to the president on prosecution.

The cooperative society is an independent legal entity which is governed by the Nigerian cooperative societies Act 1993.The Act confers powers on matters of corporative societies in the hands of the Director of cooperatives. The society has majority of staff of police service commission as its members (see FHC Ruling on suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/585/2012 attached).

2. Mr Okoi Obono-Obla , has embarked on gross abuse of his office, impersonating the Honorable Attorney General of the Federation (HAGF) ,and in the process has been persecuting and intimidating the Executive Committee Members of the society.

He has taken it upon himself to use the various security agencies, namely, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Department of a State services (DSS), the Independent Corrupt practices and other Related Offences Commission and the Nigerian Police Force, all at the same time, to cause the intimidation, torture and harassment of the Executive Committee Members of the Society on the prompting of his nephew, Mr. Okoi Uyouyo, a staff of the police service commission, who has been boasting to some staff that he would deal with the Executive committee Members of the Society.

3. Mr. Matthias Okoi-Uyouyo, who had long resigned from the society and all his dues paid to him, connived with Mr. Obono-Obla to write a petition to the office of the Honorable Attorney General of the Federation (HAGF) despite the fact that his earlier petitions whereby he maliciously alleged abuse of office, corruption and impunity against the president and other Executive Committee Members of the Cooperative Society has long been disposed off by the various agencies on the affairs of the society.

4. Mr Okoi Obono-Obla, and uncle to the petitioner Mr. Okoi Uyouyo, having been appointed Special Assistant to the President on Prosecution in an undisguised case of impersonation, abuse of office and crass display of nepotism, high jacked the matter and personally wrote to all the security agencies as well as to the offices of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and Chairman, Police Service Commission. In one of his letters to the chairman, police service commission, he directed the Chairman to suspend Mr. Emmanuel Ibe, President of the Cooperative Society from office on an unsubstantiated allegation (see copy of letter marked Annexure A attached).

5.The directive to suspend Mr. Emmanuel ibe from office forced the society to approach the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, whereby the court issued An order restraining the commission and HAGF from suspending Mr. Ibe from office(see copy of ordered of Court Annexure B attached).

6. Failing to secure the suspension of Mr. Ibe from office, Mr. Obono-Obla now took it upon himself to persuade the various security agencies to re-investigate the matter purporting that the directive was given by the HAGF. Whereas the same office of the HAGF had in year 2014 issued a directive to the Federal Capital Territory High Court to discontinue the matter and subsequently the matter was struck out by the court (see attached Court Order of the High Court of FCT dated 12th March, 2014 marked Annexure C and DPPF’s letter to the chairman, police service commission dated 19th March, 2014 marked Annexure D).

7. Mindful of the fact that Mr. Obono-Obla is on a mission of vendetta on behalf of his nephew, the Executive Committee Members of the Society filed a Law Suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/478/2016 against the Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla, the HAGF and the Nigerian Police Force(see Court papers marked Annexure E(i) and E(ii) attached). Mr. Obono-Obla snubbing the Law Suit in Court, has gone ahead to persuade the various agencies, particularly the EFCC to hunt the Executive Members of the Cooperative Society and other stakeholders including consultants who carried out various assignments for the society.

8. It is also worthy to note that the Resolution of the Members of the society at an Extra Ordinary General Meeting stating that they have no complaints against their Executive Committee Members on the persecution of Mr. Obono-Obla has been completely ignored by the EFCC and other security agencies investigating the matter (see latter to EFCC and resolution of members marked Annexure F attached).

9. We therefore write to your Excellency most respectfully to please use your good office to cause a stop to the harassment and intimidation of the Executive Committee Members of the Police Service Commission Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited in the hands of Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla, special Assistant to the president of prosecution who has been using various security agencies particularly the EFCC in carrying out undisguised personal vendetta contrary to the code of conduct of public officers.

10. While we look forward to your fatherly intervention, kindly accept our good wishes and warm regards, Sir."