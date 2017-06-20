Ooni of ile-Ife trains 200 youths on ICT

As a contribution to Information Communication Technology (ICT) development and reduction of youth unemployment in Nigeria, the Ooni of Ile-Ife in Osun State, Oba Alayeluwa Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, would be trainingl 200 youths on ICT in respect of this year's edition of his annual Ife Youth Economic Summit(IYES).

The event’s opening ceremony would be taking place on Thursday 22nd June 2017 at Oba Okunade Sijuade Memorial Hall, Enuwa, Ile-Ife at 11:00am.

The 200 youths would be trained for six (6) weeks in Computer Programming, Mobile App Development (Android Apps & iOS Apps), Desktop Application, Game Development, Website Design, Website Hosting and E-Commerce.

Others are Online Content Development, Search Engine Optimization, Blogging, Business Set-Up and Management. The training would be provided by National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and SMEDAN, Abuja.

This was contained in Press Statement signed by the Special Assistant to Ooni on Empowerment & Wealth Creations, Olamide Awosunle.

The theme of the ceremony would be "ICT AS A FORMIDABLE TOOL FOR NIGERIA’S ECONOMIC REJUVENATION AND MASSIVE JOB CREATION."

The expected dignitaries at the event are Dr. Isa Ali Pantani, DG/CEO NITDA; Dr. Dikko Umaru, DG/CEO SMEDAN; Barrister Adebayo Shittu, Minister of Communication; Senator Babajide Omoworare, Senator Representing Osun East Senatorial District and Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, Chairman Senate Committee on Information Communication Technology.

Other include; Senator Ajayi Robert Boroffice, Chairman Senate Committee on Science and Technology; Hon. Saheed Fijabi, Chairman House Committee on Telecommunication; Professor Adesola Aderounmu, National President Nigeria Computer Society; Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, Vice Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University and Mr. Chris Kohol, National President Young Entrepreneurs of Nigeria among others.

According to the release, "Nigeria is known for its high population growth, but also records low job creation partly due to highly capital-intensive production techniques. Unemployment has remained one of the most stubborn problems facing macroeconomic policy makers in Nigeria since independence. This was also indicated in March 2014 where 16 people were killed in a stampede when 500,000 desperate job-seekers rushed to apply for under 5,000 vacancies at the Nigeria Immigration Service.

"With the increase in Youth Unemployment Rate in Nigeria to 24 percent in the second quarter of 2016 from 21.50 percent in the first quarter of 2016 and possibly on the rise considering the economic situation of the country, there is no better time in Nigeria for all the concerned stakeholders to declare total war on unemployment and joblessness than now. Information Technology Communication(ICT) can play a very significant role in winning this war.

"ICT has become a major tool for gaining competitive advantage in the corporate world and as such has been integrated into the operations of most high performing organizations​ in every economy. ICTs are transforming the world of work, creating new job opportunities and making labour markets more innovative, inclusive and global. ICT positively​ influences​ employment, enhancing industrial growth and empowers workers to access new forms of work, in the new and more flexible ways.

"The world is increasingly becoming technology-driven, ICT thus remains​ a key driver of any economy as it has the potential to address the rising unemployment trend across the globe.

"Contributing to ICT development and reduction of youth unemployment in Nigeria is what informed the decision of Alayeluwa (Ooni) Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, Ooni of Ife to focus this year edition of his annual Ife Youth Economic Summit(IYES) on ICT themed "ICT AS A FORMIDABLE TOOL FOR NIGERIA’S ECONOMIC REJUVENATION AND MASSIVE JOB CREATION."