Ritualist Den Discovered in Osun, 3 Human Heads, Other Body Parts Found

Residents of Gbongan in Ayedade Local Government Council of Osun State are currently finding it hard to believe that there exist in the town a ritualist den like that of Soka in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The ritualist den was discovered by some people who were perceiving offensive odor from a building at Idifa, Ile-Eesu compound, Gbongan.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspecting residents alerted other people in the area on the odor coming out from the four-room building being occupied a man whose identity was yet to be known as at the time of filing this report.

The residents, according to sources, burst the building and found three human heads and some other parts of the body.

Some of the parts of the bodies were said to be decaying.

It was gathered that the people apprehended the suspected ritualist occupying the building and handed him over to the police.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Folasade Odoro confirmed the incident, saying that the investigation was still on to ensure that the fleeing culprits are apprehended.