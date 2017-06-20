Anambra Skills Acquisition Training, Phase 2 Empowers 200 Youth Drawnfrom the 21 LGAs... #ObianoEffect

From the 21 local government areas in the state, over 200 youths were selected to take part in the 2nd edition of Anambra Skills Acquisition Training.

A programme put together by the Anambra State Government through the Ministry of Youth, Entrepreneurship and Sports Development.

Speaking at the inauguration in Awka, the Commissioner for Youth, Entrepreneurship and Sport Development, Barr. Mrs Uju Nwogu, said the training is in line with the efforts of Gov. Willie Obiano to empower the youths.

She added that the training is designed to make the youths self-reliant and self-confident by equipping them with contemporary skills to combat unemployment.

“You may recall that last year at the Youth Centre in Mgbakwu, 200 youths of Anambra State were trained in various self-sustaining skills. “Now less than a year, another batch of 200 will commence the training.

“This is a demonstration of our believe that developing entrepreneurial mind-set in the youths is panacea to economic growth. “We are sure that the enormous resources being committed for the success of this programme will be justified.

“Thank God for the governor who has made this possible because he believes in the youth as the future of our state,” she said.

The training which commenced yesterday, will last for two weeks and it is being conducted at the Federal Youth Development Centre, Mgbakwu, Awka North Local Government Area.

Qualified youths were drawn from several registered uniformed and non-uniformed youth based organizations across the State.

The commissioner said the beneficiaries are being trained on various skills such as shoe making, confectionery, decorations, phone repairs, solar power and interlocking.

She added that they will also be trained on landscaping, tiling, wall screeding, Plasta of Paris (POP), fish hatchery, hair-making and other entrepreneurial skills.

Declaring the training open, Gov Obiano, represented by Mr Harry Uduh, the State Head of Service, urged the youths to bear good fruits and justify the investment on them.

Recall that the administration of Chief Willie Obiano is the only government in the contemporary Nigeria with over 55% of his political appointments as youth including the youngest Commissioner, Mark Okoye.

Aside providing jobs through the new investments in the State, the government has steadily provided training opportunities for the young people with easy access to single digit loans via Anambra Small Business Agency.

Present also at the event were political appointees under the Ministry led by the Special Adviser to Gov Obiano on Youth Entrepreneurship, Dr Onyekachi Ibezim; the Caretaker Committee Chairman, NYCN Anambra State Chapter, Comr Chibuzor Okaa; among others.