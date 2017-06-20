Osun JCC Tells Students to Shun Political Temptation

The National Association of Nigerian Students/ Joint Campus Committee(NANS/JCC), Osun axis has cautioned students in the state against any temptation that could drag them to the murky water of politics.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Chairman of the union, Comrade Miftar Saidi Taiwo, which was made available to our correspondent in Osogbo.

The statement described the statement credited to some students recently, saying they are regretting voting Aregbesola to power as “antithetical to the spirit behind their union” adding that the union only addresses issues in line with the collective interest of students in the state, and not for any political interest.

“Our attention has been drawn to the efforts of some individuals to drag the students movement to the murky water of politics in Osun, particularly the statement credited to some students that “Osun Students Regrets Voting Aregbesola.

” We wish to state clearly that there was no time the entire students in Osun at any senate meeting resolved on such position and we hereby advise the members of the public not to take such opinion as the position of Osun students.

“We equally want to state emphatically that we are not ready to engage or be dragged to politics in the state, considering pressing issues confronting students in the state, which requires more attention of the NANS /JCC leadership.

“No doubt, we have pressing issues ranging from absence of students union on some of our campuses, specifically UNIOSUN and Osun State Polytechnic Iree, under staffing, and imposition of handouts among others, in which we are engaging the government and school authorities on daily basis.

“We have challenges, and as student leaders, we shall continue to confront those challenges fearlessly.

“We shall continue to consistently engage government and management of our various campuses on fundamental issues, as we advise our members to resist political temptation in utterances and conduct." The statement reads.