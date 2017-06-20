How Delta PDP Secretary Allegedly Extort Money From Tricycle Riders

The Delta state secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Obi Nzete has been accused of allegedly obtaining money from members of the Association of Tricycles operator in the State under duress.

The tricycles operator who protested in Okpanam area of the state recently alleged that the chairman has continued to extort them of their hard earn money amidst the alleged multiple taxation they are already facing with the state government over the years.

Nzete who doubles as the chairman of the association in the state was alleged of using his office as the state chairman of tricycle association as conduit pipe to extort monies from the tricycle riders.

Emeka Ogbonna among other tricycle operators in Asaba told our correspondent that the waste basket sold at N200. 00 at the market, is been given to them by the Union at exorbitant rate of N2, 000 while two emblems are sold to them at N3, 000 with the chairman allegedly aware of it.

Contacted on phone, Nzete rained abuses on our correspondent, warning him never to call his mobile line again.

Hear him: “what is wrong with. Are you mad? Idiot, don’t call this line again in your life”, Nzete warned.