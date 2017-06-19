Kenya Moore's ex Matt Jordan heartbroken after she secretly weds another man

Kenya Moore is finally telling all on her whirlwind romance, RadarOnline.com has learned!

Moore, 46, tied the knot in a top secret St. Lucia ceremony last week . The hotel she stayed at confirmed to Radar that the wedding did not take place at the resort .

Now, the reality star revealed that she met her new man a year ago, and reconnected with him in December. He could also be a father, as she wished him a happy Father's Day.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum previously posted a photo with her husband, but did not reveal his identity.

She previously dated much younger Matt Jordan — who wasn't too pleased about finding out he “lost his queen” to someone else .