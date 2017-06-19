If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Announcements | 19 June 2017 19:40 CET

BBC Africa marks World Refugee Day with special programming

By BBC World Service International Publicity

Click for Full Image Size

This week BBC Africa will be telling the stories of refugees in Africa on TV and Radio and online, to tiein with World Refugee day on Tuesday 20th June.

This will include a special edition of BBC Africa Debate from Kampala, Uganda, asking: Is Uganda the best place in the world to be a refugee?

Sub-Saharan Africa is home to more than one in four of the world’s refugees – the largest number after the Middle East. Millions of people live in camps, where work can be scarce and insecurity high. Uganda has taken a different approach to housing its large refugee population: they are given land, access to education and healthcare, and allowed to start businesses – an approach many experts say has been very successful.

Presenter, Nancy Kacungira will be joined by a local audience and expert guests including representatives from the government, policy makers and refugees. The recording will take place on Thurs 22nd June. The debate will ask, is the Ugandan model something other countries should adopt? And is it sustainable in the long term?

The programme will be available to listen to on Friday 23rd June at 1900 GMT on the BBC World Service, and online here: BBC Africa Debate . Listeners can join the discussion by using the hashtag #BBCAfricaDebate on social media.


" The best price a man can pay is with his conscience " By Omage Moses Aigboje .
By: Omage Moses Aigboje

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists