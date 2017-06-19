PDP DELTA MEGA RALLY HOLDS ON FRIDAY, JUNE 23 AT SAPELE STADIUM.

ESISO, OKORODUDU URGES PARTY FAITHFULS, SUPPORTERS TO ATTEND IN PDP COLOURS. OKOWA, IBORI, OTUARO, OBOREVWORI TO ATTEND.

The Chairman of the Delta State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olorogun Barrister Kingsley Esiso and the Chairman of the Publicity Committee of Delta Central PDP Mega Rally, Olorogun Ebenezer Okorodudu, PhD has again emphasized the need for all members of the party as well as supporters to attend the Mega Rally slated for this Friday, June 23 at Sapele Stadium. Time is 10 am prompt.

The party Chieftains in a statement by the Executive Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Communication and member of the mega rally publicity committee, Barrister Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe said it is mandatory for LGA party Chairmen and their exco members to massively mobilize members and supporters to attend the mega rally, wearing bright and beautiful PDP colours.

"We are using the mega rally to reassure the good people of Delta State that Delta remains the stronghold of the Peoples Democratic Party which is why all party faithfuls and supporters in the 25 LGAs must turn out en-mass to join His Excellency the Executive Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, the Deputy Governor, Barrister Kingsley Otuaro, the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborivwori and other party leaders at the mega rally.

"Gov Okowa is the symbol of our party, the PDP state leader and the fully endorsed governorship candidate of Delta PDP,come 2019. We must sufficiently demonstrate our loyalty and support for the Okowa administration and the SMART AGENDA through this mega rally.

"The governor's presence at the mega rally will enable the entire party structure to re-echo our overwhelming support for him and his amiable deputy, His Excellency Barrister Kingsley Otuaro. The SMART AGENDA is working and prosperity for all Deltans mantra has become a reality unfolding stage by stage as can be seen from the numerous achievements in human capital development, youths and women empowerment, job creation and micro credit loans through the Agricultural and Skills Training Entrepreneurship Programmes (AGEP and STEP) keenly supervised by the State Job Creation Office.

"The duo (Gov Okowa and Otuaro) have demonstrated uncommon leadership skills that produced inestimable measure of socioeconomic and infrastructure development in the state within a short period of two years in office and still counting. They deserves the massive support of the state party faithfuls and the good people of Delta State now and till May 29, 2023.

"The mega rally will spring other surprises that will further strengthen and retain Delta PDP in the forefront of political and electioneering mobilization so as to effortlessly sweep the polls for Gov Okowa and other party candidates, come 2019."

The event scheduled to hold at Sapele Stadium on Friday June 23, will also serve as a reunion platform deliberately nursed to consolidate on the supremacy of PDP in Delta State, the statement added.