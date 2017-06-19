"We must get closer to Allah to have better governance in Osun State"

An Islamic cleric, Sheikh Muhammad Yusuf Babatunde has noted that for Osun State to have better governance and for the people to enjoy the dividends of democracy, their relationship with Allah has to be strengthened.

He decried the danger of not following Allah's injunctions in politics and the alarming rate at which people now embezzle money all in the name of politics.

Sheikh Babatunde said this at a Ramadan lecture and Iftar programme organised by Tiwa N Tiwa L'Osun in Osogbo, the state capital on Saturday.

Tiwa N Tiwa L'Osun, a socio- political group was founded by Barrister AbdulRasheed Kunle Adegoke (K-RAD), one of the governorship aspirants of the 2018 election in the state.

Speaking on the topic, "Islam and Politics", Sheikh Babatunde explained that Islam supports politics but warns against embezzlement which is now the order of the day.

"Islam is in no way against politics, but politics must be practiced in accordance with the teachings of Allah, as contained in the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

“Hence, every Nigerian must treat one another fairly. They must train their children with virtues and righteous way. Politics must begin from home and then transcends to the larger society.

Sheikh Yusuf urged Nigerians to return to God and do things according to His will, if the country must overcome her numerous challenges

He also urged those in power to imbibe the fear of Allah into their day to day dealings and relationships.

Speaking on the topic, "Jihad and Terrorism; The position of Islam",the Ameer of Tawwun' Islam, Sheikh Daud Imrann Molaasan, explained that terrorism is not the same as jihad. He said Jihad means striving for a cause and that does not include war or killing.

According to him, "Jihad isn't about killing, Islam has nothing to do with terrorism. Islam doesn't even support destroying houses of worship and anybody who kills another person isn't a Muslim. The prophet Muhammad (SAW) never fought, he only defended himself.

"Jihad means struggling or striving for something, it could be for the betterment of ones life. There can be nothing holy in a war. Boko Haram members are not Muslims. 2/3 of them are not even Nigerians.

"Boko Haram is not an Islamic programme, it is an assignment of some intelligent agents. When the Sambisa forest was bursted, one of those found cannot even recite Surah Fatiha and on further search, a cross was found on him. Boko Haram members were trained outside Nigeria."

"Fights during the Prophet's time was in self defense, none was anyhow. Islam doesn't support terrorism, it even encompasses how to deal with non-Muslims." He stressed.

Imam Molaasan commended Tiwan Tiwa L’osun group and its leader Kunle Rasheed Adegoke (K-Rad) for organising programmes that focused on liberating the citizens socially, politically and economically

Tiwa NTiwa L’osun is a social political group that focuses on growth, development and cooperation within the state.