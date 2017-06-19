EXPECT GREAT THINGS FROM THE YOUTH
Expect confluent colours from the youth
Like the revealing rainbows in the skies
Expect bouncing beams from the youth
Like the nights pregnant with moonlight
Expect winning warmth from the youth
Like the sharp rays of the morning sun
Expect divine diversities from the youth
Like the blazing ring-roads of the stars
Expect chariots of fires from the youth
Like soaring eagle in the thunder storm
Expect talking trophies from the youth
Like the eternally-triumphant bold lion
Expect wild celebrations from the youth
Like the brawling waves of the high sea
Expect fruitfulness from the total youth
With current accounts in the Scriptures