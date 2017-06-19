EXPECT GREAT THINGS FROM THE YOUTH

Expect confluent colours from the youth

Like the revealing rainbows in the skies

Expect bouncing beams from the youth

Like the nights pregnant with moonlight

Expect winning warmth from the youth

Like the sharp rays of the morning sun

Expect divine diversities from the youth

Like the blazing ring-roads of the stars

Expect chariots of fires from the youth

Like soaring eagle in the thunder storm

Expect talking trophies from the youth

Like the eternally-triumphant bold lion

Expect wild celebrations from the youth

Like the brawling waves of the high sea

Expect fruitfulness from the total youth

With current accounts in the Scriptures