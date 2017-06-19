OsunPoly, FedPoly Imams storm NUJ lecture

The Chief Imams of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Dr Taofeeq Abdulhammed and Alhaji Musbahudeen Orimadegun of the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree will on Tuesday 20th June, 2017 storm Osogbo for the Nigeria Union of Journalists’ Ramadan Lecture.

The 2017 edition of the annual lecture will take place at the Press Centre of the Osun State Council of NUJ, Iwo Road, Osogbo.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the NUJ Ramadan Committee, Alhaji Muideen Adeleke and Rafiu Abdulhammed.

The statement notes that the lecture which begins at 4.00pm, immediately after Asri Prayer, is expected to be chaired by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Right Honorable Lasun Yusuf.

The Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba AbdulRosheed Olabomi, Olufon of Ifon Orolu, Oba Abdul Maruf Magbagbeola and Olobu of Ilobu, Oba Ashiru Olaniyan will lead the Royal Fathers of the Day to the lecture.

Other expected guests at the event are the Secretary to the Osun State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti; Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Khamis Tunde Badmus, Commissioners and Special Advisers to the Governor of Osun state among others.

The statement adds that participants at the lecture will be provided with Iftar(dinner).