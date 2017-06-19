Fathers' Day is a day widely celebrated in the world today, its a day specially dedicated to the fathers for the various roles they play in a family, society, country and the world at large.

Now, why fathers' day? I will say it is nature to appreciate one another especially people whose roles are important and who are indispensable.

Going by history, the men were created before the female gender and were given control of every other thing God created.

You will agree with me that without the male, it would surely be a difficult world. From the father to the uncle to the brother and the child, males play such a significant role in our lives.

An adage also says a woman is incomplete without a man, this also applies to the world at large which needs the male's strong and firm capacity and ability to manage it.

Though not against those who hold the ideology of "What a man can do, a woman can do better", we should rather wake up to the fact that the males cannot be competed with.

Celebrating fathers' day is to show our gratitude to this creation of God solely designed to play the leading role and directs his other creations.

As we celebrate Fathers' Day this year, we show our love to God's most amazing creation. Happy Fathers' Day.