There is hope for the Nigerian child, was the submission of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State and his wife Bolanle, when they both spoke at the celebration of the 2017 International Day of the African Child, organized by the African Women Lawyers’ Association, in Alausa, Ikeja, during the weekend.

The governor, who was represented by the permanent secretary and solicitor general, Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Funmilola Odunlami, who said the event was a constant reminder of the duty parents owe their children, stressed that his administration remained committed to helping children get fulfillment in an environment free of neglect, abuse and violent exploitation.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (m); rep. of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Funmilola Odunlami (r); Mr. Adeshina Sofola, SAN (L); and Pupils of various schools in the state, during the celebration of 2017 International Day of the African Child, themed; “Accelerating Protection, Empowerment and Equal Opportunity for Children in Africa by 2030”,organized by the , African Women Lawyers’ Association, in Alausa, Ikeja, at the weekend.

‘We have invested huge resources in the provision and upgrading of infrastructure in our schools to create a conducive learning environment. We believe that quality education is the most powerful tool for empowerment and creation of equal opportunities in a competitive and knowledge-driven 21st century’, he noted.

According to him, “This historic event must serve as a constant reminder of the duty we owe our children to guarantee them, a better future in an increasingly competitive and knowledge-driven global system. This celebration therefore provides us the opportunity to restate our commitment to the protection of our children and also provide them all the opportunities that they require to release their full potentials”.

The governor assured that the welfare and protection of children in the state would continue to be a priority.

Speaking, Bolanle, his wife, noted that though there were subsisting challenges facing the children in some areas, there was sufficient reason to believe in the realization of the 2030 continental agenda for sustainable development of the African child.

She said that since the annual celebration of the day began in 1991, marginal successes had been recorded in overall improvement of circumstances around the children across Africa, noting however, that the Lagos State Government was working hard to remove all impediments in the way of their happiness and fulfillment.

According to her, ‘The theme of this year’s celebration: ‘Accelerating protection, empowerment and equal opportunity for children in Africa by 2030’, gives the needed reassurance, that our country is at work on the great agenda, to take the children to where they ought to be’.

‘Lagos State has continued to open employment opportunities for children through education and sports. Inter-school sports competitions have been re-introduced among primary and secondary schools. This is intended to catch them young for sporting glory, and expose them to global opportunities for fame, wealth and fulfillment’, she stressed.

The governor’s wife who listed other child-friendly achievements of the government to include the passage of the child right law, family courts and inter-school sports competition, promised that the government would do more to get fulfillment for children in the state.

She commended the African Women Lawyers’s Association for their efforts and called on forward-looking bodies and NGOs, to partner the state government to improve the welfare of children.

Speakers at the event, Mr. Shina Sofola (SAN) and Miss. Chetanna Amaza, urged children to boldly voice out any ills committed against them while urging them to be diligent and hardworking to achieve success.

June 16 every year is observed as the International Day of the African Child, to raise awareness on the plight of children in Africa.