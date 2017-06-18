A STRANGE WORD FROM PASTOR MOSHOOD IFAYEMIWO AND MY RESPONSE TO HIM

"I have never met Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode in my life, but have read some of his write-up in the papers.

There are some of his views I do not share, but at times reason with some of his cogitation.

I saw his immediate political future recently, but I am sad to report that his star may dim so soon, if he doesn't pray and change course.

Here is what the Holy Spirit is telling us to tell Mr. Fani-Kayode:

"After the death of Saul, David returned from striking down the Amalekites and stayed in Ziklag two days.

On the third day, a man arrived from Saul's camp with his clothes torn and dust on his head. When he came to David, he fell to the ground to pay him honor. "Where have you come from?"

David asked him. He answered, "I have escaped from the Israelite camp." "What happened?" David asked. "Tell me." "The men fled from the battle," he replied. "Many of them fell and died. And Saul and his son Jonathan are dead."

Then David said to the young man who brought him the report, "How do you know that Saul and his son Jonathan are dead?" "I happened to be on Mount Gilboa," the young man said, "and there was Saul, leaning on his spear, with the chariots and their drivers in hot pursuit.

When he turned around and saw me, he called out to me, and I said, 'What can I do?' "He asked me, 'Who are you?'

"'An Amalekite,' I answered. "Then he said to me, 'Stand here by me and kill me! I'm in the throes of death, but I'm still alive.' "So, I stood beside him and killed him, because I knew that after he had fallen he could not survive.

And I took the crown that was on his head and the band on his arm and have brought them here to my lord." Then David and all the men with him took hold of their clothes and tore them.

They mourned and wept and fasted till evening for Saul and his son Jonathan, and for the army of the LORD and for the nation of Israel, because they had fallen by the sword.

David said to the young man who brought him the report, "Where are you from?" "I am the son of a foreigner, an Amalekite," he answered. David asked him, "Why weren't you afraid to lift your hand to destroy the LORD's anointed?"

Then David called one of his men and said, "Go, strike him down!" So, he struck him down, and he died. For David had said to him, "Your blood be on your own head. Your own mouth testified against you when you said, 'I killed the LORD's anointed.'" (II Samuel 1:1-15).

This demands for wisdom and spiritual understanding".

(FROM PASTOR MOSHOOD IFAYEMIWO, MARYLAND, U.S.A, JUNE 2017)

MY RESPONSE TO PASTOR MOSHOOD IFAYEMIWO:

"I saw the counsel that I was offered in this piece. I thank him for his concern for me and his prayers.

I do however urge him to dig deeper.

I know the author and I respect him immensly.

He made geat sacrifices during the June 12th struggle and he suffered torture and incarceration for two or three years. I commend him for his courage at that difficult time in our history.

He can however be rest assured that I am not an Amalekite. I am David. He can also be rest assured that Buhari is not a Saul that was annointed by God but rather a Pharaoh and a Herod all rolled into one that was annointed by the devil.

No-one will chop my head off or kill me before my time and neither am I a messanger. I am David.

I am a King and I will chop off the heads of the Amalekites and ALL my enemies at the soonest.

One by one they will fall until the spiritual circle is complete and the way is clear.

I do not fight my battles: God fights them for me. I am David.

Behold they fall one by one already. Slowly but surely.

Consider the following:

the 6 Senators that bitterly opposed my Ministerial nomination on the Senate floor, that said I would be a Minister only over their dead bodies and that got up and insulted me during my Senate Ministerial clearance hearing in 2006 all died of strange dieseases within a few years.

Meanwhile ALL the Senators that got up, spoke for me and supported me that day are all alive and well till today. Two of them went on to be made Ministers a few years later and two of them were elected governor.

Again the northern traditional ruler that wrote OBJ and said that I should be removed as a Minister in 2006 for being anti-Islam and anti-north was killed, together with his Senator son and his grandson, in a horrific plane crash a few weeks after writing his letter.

Again all of the Senators that sat on the Senate Commitee on Aviation that probed me in 2008 (led by Senator Anyim Ude) all paid a terrible price and none of them came back to the Senate at the next election except for one.

And the one that came back was the only one on the Commitee that showed me kindness and that was fair to me during the proceedings. Not only did he come back to the Senate but he was also later made a Minister.

Again the President that told EFCC to maliciously charge me to court in 2008 for doing no wrong dropped dead in 2010.

Again the Head of the EFCC that executed the plan for him was removed from her job unceremoniously, lost her 35 year old child and lost her husband a few years later.

Worst still, the officer that was sent to lead the team that arrested me in the Nigerian Senate was murdered three years later by men of the underworld.

I was prosecuted for 7 years and on July 1st 2015, 7 years to the day when the whole ordeal started, I was discharged and acquitted of all charges by the courts.

One year later they came after me again on the orders of the new government and once again history repeated itself.

Just like before the President that ordered that the EFCC should maliciously charge me to court in 2016 for doing no wrong is bed-ridden and brain dead in a foreign land today and will leave this world very soon if he has not done so already.

Again the Head of the EFCC who executed the plan for him has been rejected by the Senate twice and has not been cleared or confirmed.

Much will still happen. Wait and see. It is just a matter of time.

These things do not happen by my power but by the power of God.

Anyone that seeks to destroy me, that seeks my hurt, that seeks to abort God's plan for my life or that wishes me ill always has a terrible end or is stalked by misfortune and tragedy.

I am David. I cannot be cut short and I cannot die before my time.

I will carry out my assignment in this nation and on this planet successfully before I am called home whether my detractors like it or not.

The bible says "touch not my annointed and do my prophets no harm".

Many in our nation still have much to learn from that. They would do well to learn it fast.

Meanwhile I shall live long and prosper because the Lord is with me.

And like David at Ziklag I shall pursue, overtake and recover all that my enemies have taken from me. The Lord is faithful to His own. Shalom"- FFK, Abuja, Nigeria. 17th June 2017.