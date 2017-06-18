If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

18 June 2017

Ile-Ife Crisis; Suspects get Five Million Naira Bail

By Nofisat Marindoti, The Nigerian Voice, Osogbo

The Six suspects held in connection with the March 8 communal clash in Ile-Ife, Osun State have been granted bail after three months in detention.

The suspects were arraigned before a High Court in Osogbo with charges ranging from murder to stealing and creating havoc.

The Suspects include a local monarch, a pastor and some residents of Ile Ife.

The bail condition according to justice Kudirat Akano's ruling specified that the suspects are to provide sureties in the like sum of five million Naira and the suretie must be a traditional ruler or level 14 officer with a valid tax clearance


