The Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU Bayero University Donates To The IDP

The Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU Bayero University Kano chapter on Friday Distributed food items worth five million naira to the Internally Displaced peoples in the North East region.

Ibrahim Barde, the chairman of the chapter who inaugurated the campaign for the food distribution said the gesture was to assist in reducing the sufferings of the IDPs at the various camps in the zone.

So in this angle we have no choice than to help them with whatever we can afford to help because all of them are our brothers, sister and friends, and we urge the general public to come for immediate actions from different parts of the country so as to reduce their suffering which God willing the distribution of the food items will begin immediately to the identified IDPs in the North East, mr. Barde narrated.

And I can assured you that this gesture is part of the contributions from different lecturers in Bayero University kano who are in deep sympathy of what you are experiencing. According to Dr. Barde, we encourage others to participate because we believe that only Almighty will reward you no mater how little you contribute.

Ibrahim Barde stated that most people think that ASUU’s agenda was only embark for strike when there is dispute between us and the government which is not. We are part of the general public that can help in a situation like this.

And this time around, we are going on a compassionate mission to alleviate the hardship of the IDPs in the North East, Barde stated.

Some of the food items donated include maggi, vegetable oil and palm oil rice, millet, sugar spaghetti as well as Indo mie noodles.