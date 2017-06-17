If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Press Release | 17 June 2017 09:23 CET

ARMS AND YAMS AT NNEW

Source: Ideke O. Castro

The attention of the Anambra State Government is drawn to stories trending in the public domain stating that arms were found in a vehicle off loading yams at Nnewi.

Government and the Security agencies have undertaken exhaustive investigation of this story and found it to be wholly false.It is untrue.It is a fib.We therefore refute this story in its entirety with all the emphasis of the State.

It is regretful that irresponsible character will let their imagination run riot and proceed to spin that through electronic messages on the unwary public.It is obvious this is an attempt to set up our peoples against themselves,create suspicions and unnecessary tension where they harvest mischief and unsavory reactions.

This evil merchants must be denounced by Ndi Anambra at home and across Nigeria.

Residents of Nnewi and Ndi Anambra in general are requested to go calmly about their business and continue to be vigilant of detractors to the stability in our environment. Governor Willie Obiano has provided the benchmark for community security in Nigeria and Government with all the security agencies are determined to uphold it.

Signed
Ogbuefi Tony Nnachetta
Honourable Commissioner for Information and Strategy

Anambra State Government
Please rebroadcast
Ideke Castro
Office of the Hon. Commissioner
Ministry of Information & Communication Strategy

Anambra State
Email: [email protected]


