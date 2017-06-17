Rivers Apc In Crisis As Amaechi And Abe Clash

There​ seems to be no end to the crisis in the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the feud between Chibuike Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, and Senator Magnus Abe, over who controls the mainstream machinery of the party in state, deepened.

Amaechi, the former Governor of the state, on Friday, announced the removal of his former Chief of Staff, Chief Tony Okocha, and three others as leaders of the party's caucus in their various local government areas.

Amaechi, in a meeting with stakeholders of the party in the state, also announced the removal of his former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Worgu Boms; Hon Chidi Wihioka, member representing Ikwerre/Emohua federal constituency and Hon Alwell Nyesoh from their positions.

According to reports, Amaechi took the action because those removed were accused of working to install Senator Magnus Abe as governorship candidate of the party for the 2019 general elections.

Amaechi reportedly vowed to ensure that Senator Abe did not get the party's gubernatorial ticket for the 2019 general poll, insisting that as leader of the party he would determine the party's candidate when it’s due.

Speaking at the meeting, the Minister recalled that he appointed Abe as secretary of his government in his first term and that he also supported him to be Senator in his second term but has been betrayed by Abe.

Responding to his removal, Okocha affirmed his commitment to the gubernatorial bid of Senator Abe for 2019, saying it was unfortunate that he was removed as leader of his party's caucus at a meeting he was not in attendance.

“They just removed me now for supporting Senator Magnus Abe, the removal is to confirm that APC belongs to one man,” he bemoaned.

“There is Nothing to worry about because he also appointed me. The one who appoints has powers to remove. Later in the day he would remove Senator Wilson Ake.

“He has removed his former Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Worgu. I support Abe because I believe he has the qualities.

“He has what it takes to win elections, I was not given opportunity to defend myself. I was in Abuja when they removed me.”