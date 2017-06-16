Send your girls to school, girls' education is important- Orangun of Oke-Ila

The Orangun of Oke-Ila, a town in Osun State, Oba Adedokun Abolarin has urged parents all over the country to send their girl child to school as girls' education is very important and crucial.

Oba Abolarin made this charge at a Spelling bee Competition which took place at The Abolarin College at Oke-Ila Orangun on Friday.

The competition which was jointly organized for secondary students by Eco Center for Transformation and Empowerment Initiate (ECTEI) and Cabral Youth School, Lagos, was in commemoration of The International Day of the African Child.

In his speech, Oba Abolarin implored parents to invest in girls' education as girls are found to be very brilliant and always at the top of their careers.

"The girls are very brilliant and should be encouraged. If you go to the judiciary in Lagos, you will find more girls than boys. Parents should invest in girls' education and the girls should continue to be focussed. Shun mixing with the opposite sex so as to avoid unwanted pregnancy. Do not let the boys waste your life. The boys should also get serious and raise up to the challenge."

The Orangun of Oke-Ila who is the proprietor of The Abolarin College, a free college to only poor children, also said both poor and rich children have right to quality education, he noted that the rich children should not be living affluently while the poor children suffer.

The Executive Director of (ECTEI) Mrs Lola Wey said the event was to set the pace for others in the state and other states to emulate.

She explained that the NGO was set up to transform lives and empower the women and youths.

The competition which was had nine schools in the area and its environs as participants saw the participant from The Abolarin College, Odeniyi Nimotallah emerged as the over all winner followed by Adetule Adenike from Christ Academy and Olayemi Oluwabunmi from Hope and Glory International school.

Delivering the motivational talk, Mr Alamu Shittu charged the students to be truthful and confident. He noted that only the youths can reshape the world.

While expressing her happiness, the best student, Nimotallah thanked the proprietor of the school, Oba Abolarin and teachers for creating such an educational environment.

Her words, " I specially thanked Kabiesi for giving me this opportunity. But for him, I wouldn't be here. I am also thankful to my teachers who have thought me all I know.