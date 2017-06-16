Osogbo High Priest decries loss of truthfulness among the youths

The Araba of Osogbo land in Osun State, High Priest Yemi Elebuibon has decried the loss of truthfulness among the youths of nowadays.

Elebuibon said this during an interview with our reporter at his residence in Osogbo.

He also decried the high rate of laziness and loss of self control that can be found in the youths of today.

Asked about his experience in life so far, the Araba said he has learnt that endurance and truthfulness matter a lot in order to have a meaningful life.

While comparing the life of nowadays and olden days, Elebuibon lamented that the olden days were better than now as the youths are no longer respectful and truthfulness has lost its root.

He thereby urged the youths to be hardworking and have endurance coupled with truthfulness.