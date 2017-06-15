NOA calls for peace in the country

The Director General of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr. Garba Abari has called for peace in every corners of the country, noting that without peace, the country will lack proper growth and development.

Abari made this call at a programme organized by the agency themed, "Building a people of peace" which took place at the Osun State Secretariat in Abere.

He explained that the programme which was designed to orientate the general public on the prevalent conflicts in the country with a view of ensuring peace and peaceful coexistence among the different political, ethnics and religious groups in Nigeria, was taking place in all the States of the Federation.

The DG also bemoaned the attitude of some parents who appoint no time to the care of their children expecting their teachers to do that. Abari posited that peace begins from the house to the society and country subsequently.

In their separate speech, the representative of the Igbo and Hausa community, also called for peace in the country and especially between the two ethnic groups.

In his speech, the commissioner for Special duties in the State and the head of the committee set up to settle conflict between the farmers and the Fulani boron, Alhaji Mudashir Toogun said that his committee has settled over 500 cases that would have resulted into bloodshed.

He also advised farmers not to be confrontational with the Fulani herdsmen but to endeavor to take the picture of the cattle and the farm being destroyed.

Further more, he said the peace reigning in the State is part of the achievements of his committee.

Speaking, the representative of the state Governor Rauf Aregbesola at the event, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti commended NOA for organising the programme.

He said the programme would go a long way to re-orientate the populace for the need for peace in order to have the growth and development the country so needed.