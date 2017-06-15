Galaxy4Peace: 100 Day Countdown To International Day of Peace

Today begins 100 Days Countdown to International Day of Peace and we are excited to join United Nation under the leadership of António Guterres participate in this year's countdown.

As you may be aware, the United Nations has since 2001 declar ed September 21 of every year as the International Day of Peace. A day set aside to advocate and promote non-violence and cease-fire across the entire globe.

2017 Peace Day theme: "Together for Peace: Respect, Safety and Dignity for All", draws attention to the promotion of respect, safety and dignity for everyone forced to flee their homes in search of a better life.

Over the next 100 days, let us stand with the millions of people across the world who are suffering the devastating effects of violence and conflict, lets us stand with our brothers and sisters affected by the insurgency all over the world, Let us share ideas and plans for helping and supporting refugees and migrants in their time of dire need.

Our organisation, Galaxy4Peace has over the years been at the forefront of promoting this initiative of the United Nations in Nigeria. Commemorating this year’s International Day of Peace, Galaxy4Peace is excited to announce our annual ‘Sweat4Peace’event which is now in its 4th year.

Over the years,Sweat4Peace event have been tied to an over 12 kilometers peace walk which has brought together thousands of young people across the society including celebrities like Rugged Man, Brycee Bassey, Honourable Desmond Elliot, Shan George, Prof MC Abbey, MC Shaggi, Adunni Ade, Ik Ogbonna, Koredo Bello, Ogene Karo ItsPryce, to lead the peace walk.

Sharing with the media, Galaxy4Peace Founder Precious Ajunwa said “marking 2017 peace day event in Lagos, Sweat4Peace will bring together the private sector, civil society, academic institutions and individuals to advocate for peace through a socially binding experience of physical exercises and interaction. This year Sweat4Peace will feature - aerobics, dance and football, with the primary focus of enlightening participants and the public on the need for one to be proactive in sustaining a peaceful environment while calling and reminding them of their communal humanity. Our target for this year is to mobilize 1000 people who will join the global community to highlight their solidarity with refugees, migrants and show support to them while engaging in 2017 Peace Day Event in Lagos, she ended”.

Highlighting other line up events to mark this year’s Peace Day , Amy Nancy, Galaxy4Peace Communication Leadnoted that “as citizens who are conscious of the challenging times Nigeria & the world faces, we need to continue contributing by taking up shared responsibilities, to wisely construct and build our collapsed environment by promoting and building sustainable peace. Not only will we be observing this year’s peace day with Sweat4Peace, we will have ‘Peace School Tours’ host ‘Peace Talk on Coffee Table’‘Movie Screening’and ‘Karoke’. We are glad that peace still prevails, which is evident and can be felt in the numerous peace projects all over the world, despite the many difficulties and conflicts that abound”.

“While we countdown this special 100 Days, lets note that one of the values of a "count-down" is to be more thoughtful and engagein the theme - putting ourselves in the position of thousands of refugees and migrants all over the world, showcase what peace means to us and answer the question from our Peace One Day Partner “Who Will You Make Peace With?”as we get closer to the day of celebration. As we plan our events and continue working for reigns of peace culture, may we continually experience living in peace instead of answering the question: “Is Peace Possible”? Ajunwa noted.

We call the general public to join the peace day movement lets Sweat4Peace Together as we observe 2017 World Peace Day.

Enjoy peace talk interaction, aerobics, dance, face-painting, great music, tickets to peace meal date, and other forms of entertainment.

Sweat4Peace is scheduled to hold on 16th September, 2017

Check In Begins 7:00am while event will commence at 7:30 am

Branded Tee’s will be given to ONLY first 150 participants at the venue

Bearing in mind partnerships for peace means dignity for all"; Galaxy4Peace team couldn’t be happier to welcome corporate companies and organizations willing to be part of 2017 Sweat4Peace in Nigeria.

Get fit. Get dancing. Get Sweating and help us get one step closer in promoting peacebuilding in Nigeria!

For information on how to get involved contact G4P representative on 08188959680, or email [email protected] or [email protected] & To register as a participant – visit eventbrite and search for Sweat4Peace.