IBOM POWER RE-STRATEGIZES THROUGH CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Ibom Power Company Limited (IPC) is re-strategizing its operations through the implementation of good Corporate Governance, the Managing Director, Engr. Meyen Etukudo has said.

Speaking after a 3 day training workshop organized for the Board and Management of the Company which held recently at the Le Meridien Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort in Uyo, the MD said the aim of the workshop was to develop a synergy between the Board, Management and the Staff.

He said certain areas of Board and Management responsibilities were dealt with at the workshop which was facilitated by PEK International Consulting Networks Limited.

The workshop dealt with managing stakeholders’ interest, Corporate Governance and Corporate Performance, transparency and accountability in Corporate Governance and the challenges to good Corporate Governance.

Also speaking, the Deputy Managing Director of Ibom Power, Engr. Neslon Usiere said the training workshop for the Board and Management is the first of its kind in Ibom Power Company Limited.

He said the synergy between the Board and Management through good Corporate Governance will bring Ibom Power to the next level within the shortest possible time.

Meanwhile the Chairman of Ibom Power Board of Directors, Engr. Etido Inyang has stated that the re-strategizing of Ibom power through good corporate governance is to actualize the vision of His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel.

The Chairman, who gave the opening and closing remarks at the workshop, lauded the facilitators from PEK consulting and urged the Board and Management of Ibom power to put to use the knowledge gathered in the discharge of their duties.