Osun West Senatorial election; Hussain gets APC ticket as PDP fields Ademola

The Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday conducted its primary in respect of the vacant Osun West Senatorial seat following the death of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

The primaries which was postponed from Monday to Tuesday and finally Wednesday, saw Mudashir Hussain appeared as the candidate of the party.

The late Senator Isiaka Adeleke's brother, Ademola Adeleke was supposed to contest with Hussain but some hours before the primaries, Ademola Adeleke left the party for Peoples Democracy Party (PDP).

It was rumoured that Ademola crossed over to have a free election as he was suspecting some foul play in the party.

It would be recalled that the screening committee of the APC had earlier disqualified Hussain for contesting for the senatorial seat while still in office as a state commissioner.

At the primary, APC delegates from various Local Government Areas in the state trooped out to affirm Hussain as the party candidate.

The LG areas include Ejigbo LG, Ede North LG, Ede South LG, Ayedire LG, Iwo LG among others.

While Ademola was received in the PDP and given the ticket of the party to contest against Hussain in the main election on July 8, the committee set up by APC national headquarters still included Ademola in the APC primary. At the end of the election, Hussain got 2,412 votes while Ademola scored only one vote.

At the end of all the primaries, Hon. Bade Falade emerged the candidate for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) party while Mudashir Hussain became the candidate for APC and Ademola Adeleke for PDP.