Self Determination: Osinbajo Meets Northern And Southern Old Goons, Ignores Youth

After inviting northern cabal and old goons over for a meeting, Acting president Yemi Osinbajo did the same with the who is who of the south.

PremiumTimes have the list of southerners as follow: Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara, Governor of Enugu Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Governor of Ebonyi, David Umahi, Governor of Abia Okezie Ikpeazu and Governor of Anambra Willy Obiano as well as Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha, chief of staff to the president Abba Kyari, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno, the chief of Defence staff, service chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, IGP, and ministers...also former Senate President Ken Nnamani, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Catholic archbishop of Nsukka, Igwebike Onah, Joy Emordi and a former UN envoy, Viola Onwuliri.

The northern list the previous day looked like this:

Chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum and former IGP Ibrahim Comassie, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, former governor Sokoto State Senator Aliyu Wamako, former deputy governor of Plateau State Mrs Pauline Tallen, Martin Luther Agwai, Paul Unongo, the Secretary-General of the JNI, Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, National chairman of Izala Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau; AVM Muktar Mohammed, Chairman Liberty Radio/Television Tijjani Ramalan; Chief Executive Office of Media Trust Malam Mannir Dan-Ali and Publisher of Leadership Newspapers, Sam Ndah-Isaiah, among others.

The problem to some of us is obvious. Disrespect and disregard for the youth of Nigeria is glaring. That is, the same youth who actually urged in this administration while many in both lists above did nothing or not much. It is unfortunate that from one administration to another, Nigeria's youth are only utilized for campaign tactics and thuggery, but once governing starts they are relegated to the sidelines.

In this particular instance, it has been virtually exclusively youth who have agitated for self-determination north and south. Does the Buhari-Osinbajo government think that it can entice the old goons it is meeting with to placate the infuriated youth who have decided to seek solace in ethnic patriotism where nationhood appears to have only favored PDP/APC politicians and their Nigeria PLC friends?

I have written several articles alerting on the youth revolution taking place. Perhaps I am wrong and Osinbajo is right. Lai Mohammed has assured the people that the situation is under control. We'll pray and watch.

Dr. Perry Brimah; @EveryNigerian; http://AdvancedNigerian.com