House Of Representatives Committee On Basic Education Inspects UBEC/SUBEB Projects In Delta

The Chairman and Members of the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education has concluded a three day visit to Delta State to inspect various projects executed under the Federal Government Universal Basic Education Commission and the Delta State Universal Basic Education Board (UBEC/SUBEB) matching funds as part of the National Assembly oversight function in ensuring that funds released for the 2013 and 2014 School projects were judiciously utilized.

The Chairman of the Federal House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education, Honourable Zakari Muhammed who led other Members of the House Committee to the State, at the end of the three days visit to the three Senatorial Districts of the State in Asaba, expressed satisfaction on the standard and quality of executed school projects and commended the Delta State Universal Basic Education Board for the judicious utilization of funds released for the 2013 and 2014 school projects.

Honourable Muhammed while making his observation known to journalists at the end of their assignment that took Members of the Committee to several completed projects across the State executed under the 2013 and 2014 Counterpart intervention funds, expressed satisfaction that funds for the projects were not diverted and were judiciously applied. He commended the Delta State Universal Basic Education Board for the level of quality jobs which he said are commensurate with funds released to the State under the UBEC/SUBEB projects.

The costs of the projects inspected valued at N3,966,189,189.20 (three billion, nine hundred and sixty-sixty million, one hundred and eighty-nine thousand, one hundred and eighty-nine naira, twenty kobo) with the Federal Government providing 50% matching grants while the State Government contributed the remaining 50% includes construction of blocks of class rooms, staff quarters, solar system powered boreholes, provision of dual pupils desks and chairs, tables and chairs for teachers, construction of fences and construction of toilets.

Other projects also include massive renovations of blocks of classrooms, offices and wall fence amongst others across the State.

As part of measures to safeguard and protect projects against vandals and theft especially solar power facilities installed to power boreholes in Schools, Honourable Muhammed advocated for closer ties between the State UBEC/SUBEB Office and Local Government Education Authorities, adding that future Bills of Quantities (BoQs) will revert back to manual borehole system which he described as cost effective and durable.

The Federal Lawmaker also stated that when School Headmasters and Teachers reside in within the School premises as observed by Members of the Committee at Bomadi, facilities within the school will not only be protected but promotes an improved learning environment.

The Chairman of the State Universal Education Board, Honourable Sunny Ogwu in company of the First Member of the Board, Mrs. Gbubemi Ikolo, the Secretary, Sir Byron Unini and other top management staff of the Board who conducted the Federal Lawmakers round the projects, says he was happy that the State was given a pass mark on the utilization of projects funds.

While commending the State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for his education policies and programmes, Honourable Ogwu disclosed that execution of the various projects are meant to provide conducive environment for learning and called for collaborative efforts of all stakeholders including parents, traditional rulers, Community leaders and security agencies in protecting Government learning infrastructures.

Earlier, the Chairman of the State Universal Education Board, Honourable Sunny Ogwu informed the Federal Legislatures in a briefing coordinated by the Honourable Commissioner for Education (Basic and Secondary), Mr. Chiedu Ebie, at the SUBEB headquarters, Asaba, that the Board was in the process of utilizing the 2015 fund released to the Board in the month of May, 2017.