Fayose hails Saraki’s CCT triumph, Says; “I predicted it and it came to pass”

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has hailed the triumph of the

Senate President, Bukola Saraki at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT)

as another victory of Nigerians over tyranny, saying; “I am happy that

I predicted that the CCT will absolve the Senate President in my 2017

predictions and it has come to pass.”

Governor Fayose who drew the attention of Nigerians to number eight of

his 22 predictions for year 2017, said; “I said it categorically that

the Code of Conduct Tribunal will absolve Senate President Bukola

Saraki and today, the prediction came to pass.”

Reacting to the CCT judgment discharging Senator Saraki through his

Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere

Olayinka, the governor said the judgment was another lesson for the

President Muhammadu Buhari led All Progressives Congress (APC) federal

government that criminal cases are not won on the pages of newspapers.

He congratulated the Senate President, urging him to see the victory

as a challenge to him and the entire members of the National Assembly

to always stand up to defend the the rule of law and fundamental

rights of Nigerians.

The governor said; “I have maintained that the government of President

Buhari is not fighting any corruption. Rather, what is being done is

hiding under anti-corruption fight to persecute, humiliate, harass and

malign perceived political enemies.

“They go about trying their perceived political foes in the media,

with the aim of destroying their names when they do not have any

evidence that can sustain court trial and it is for this reason that

they have been losing corruption cases.

“Look at all the noise they made when they started Senator Saraki’s

case, it was as if he will be sent to jail the following week. But

when it was time for them to prove their allegations, they could not.

“Even the case of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col.

Sambo Dasuki (rtd), that they said stole $2.1 billion arms money and

that destructive weapons capable of disrupting the peace of any city

in Nigeria were found in his possession, why are they the ones seeking

for secret trial while Dasuki that they accused is insisting on open

trial?

“Up till today, they have not brought any evidence against Dasuki.

They have not even been able to commence his trial. Instead, they have

continually disobeyed court orders that he should be released from

detention.”