Fayose hails Saraki’s CCT triumph, Says; “I predicted it and it came to pass”
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has hailed the triumph of the
Senate President, Bukola Saraki at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT)
as another victory of Nigerians over tyranny, saying; “I am happy that
I predicted that the CCT will absolve the Senate President in my 2017
predictions and it has come to pass.”
Governor Fayose who drew the attention of Nigerians to number eight of
his 22 predictions for year 2017, said; “I said it categorically that
the Code of Conduct Tribunal will absolve Senate President Bukola
Saraki and today, the prediction came to pass.”
Reacting to the CCT judgment discharging Senator Saraki through his
Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere
Olayinka, the governor said the judgment was another lesson for the
President Muhammadu Buhari led All Progressives Congress (APC) federal
government that criminal cases are not won on the pages of newspapers.
He congratulated the Senate President, urging him to see the victory
as a challenge to him and the entire members of the National Assembly
to always stand up to defend the the rule of law and fundamental
rights of Nigerians.
The governor said; “I have maintained that the government of President
Buhari is not fighting any corruption. Rather, what is being done is
hiding under anti-corruption fight to persecute, humiliate, harass and
malign perceived political enemies.
“They go about trying their perceived political foes in the media,
with the aim of destroying their names when they do not have any
evidence that can sustain court trial and it is for this reason that
they have been losing corruption cases.
“Look at all the noise they made when they started Senator Saraki’s
case, it was as if he will be sent to jail the following week. But
when it was time for them to prove their allegations, they could not.
“Even the case of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col.
Sambo Dasuki (rtd), that they said stole $2.1 billion arms money and
that destructive weapons capable of disrupting the peace of any city
in Nigeria were found in his possession, why are they the ones seeking
for secret trial while Dasuki that they accused is insisting on open
trial?
“Up till today, they have not brought any evidence against Dasuki.
They have not even been able to commence his trial. Instead, they have
continually disobeyed court orders that he should be released from
detention.”