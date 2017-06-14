Quit Notice on Igbos: Group Commends Osinbajo's Peace Efforts, Insist on Restructuring

A pan-Nigeria youth group, I belong to One Nigeria Initiative has commended Acting President Yemi Osinbajo for opening set of meetings with northern and south eastern leaders, aimed at calming the tension being generated by the October 1 forceful eviction order handed to the Igbo speaking people of Nigeria by some northern youth groups and find ways of putting an end to the continued agitations in the country.

The group insisted that Nigeria at this time has no option to restructuring, arguing that the only solution to perceived injustices in the country, which is fuelling several agitations in the country is true fiscal federalism in line with the recommendation of the 2014 National Conference.

According to the Convener and Executive Coordinator of the group, Comrade James Ezema while reacting to the aftermath of the quit order, “unless the current self-determination agitations, and the eviction order dimension to the already complicated threat to Nigeria’s unity, are not handled with uttermost patriotism, the tale will be bitter for the country”.

He maintained that “the opening set of meetings with northern and south eastern leaders by Acting President Yemi Osinbjo is a step in the right direction.

“We, in the I Belong to One Nigeria Initiative, have been working with selected civil society groups and individuals that have interest in the preservation of our unity in an atmosphere of peaceful coexistence by all tribes and tongues.

“However, the deafening threat to Nigeria’s oneness requires higher level of patriotic ventures to avoid impending disintegration of the country.

“When Nigeria’s dismemberment in 2015 was predicted, we took it seriously and today strong forces across the country are working to cause disaffection among the people of Nigeria. These forces demand unselfish efforts and sincere approach by all Nigerians to neutralise.

“Therefore, the parley with leaders across the country as part of efforts to sustain the peace in Nigeria is a welcome development.

“However, the government must move a step further by fully implementing the recommendations of 2014 National Conference, which has the master key to Nigeria’s unity question, and ensure the country is restructured as recommended by the Confab for continued oneness of the country”, he observed.

“Today, the country is more divided than ever, and we must not at this time jettison the increasing call for restructuring of the country. That is the only visible path to national integration and development.

"At this point in our national existence, we don’t seem to have an option anymore, except to restructure the country”, the group noted.

Signed:

Comrade James Ezema,

Convener and Executive Coordinator,

I belong to One Nigeria Initiative.