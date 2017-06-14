NO FEWER THAN 124 RAPIST ARRESTED IN KANO BY POLICE.

A total of 124 suspected rapists and sodomites have been arrested by the police within three months according to DSP magaji musa majiya, police public Relations officer of kano state police command.

Mr. Majia said the police had recorded 115 cases of rape sodomy and other acts of gross indecency in the state between April and June, 2017 saying that 128 victims were involved in the crimes out of which 124 suspects had been arrested by the help of Good samaritants in different locations in the state and currently 94 cases were successfully charged to court, while 13 cases under investigation and God willing sooner or letter we will take them to court.

The police spokesperson expressed sadness over the increasing rate of such crimes across the state despite preaching and calling from traditional rulers government bodies as well as Good elders to the general public to desist from this such evil act which he assured that the police would continue to do their best to curtail the situation.

Magaji majia said the state Commissioner of Police, Rabi’u Yusuf has promised that police will use professionalism and diligence in investigating any case bordering on rape and sodomy in kano no matter who you are and where you came from and Anybody that is found guilty in such crimes will be prosecuted in the court of law.

He, then urged the general public, especially parents to be cautious and guide their children against the ugly trend and report any suspeciouse activities to the nearest police station so as to make sure police give the best they can and appealed to religious leaders traditional rulers and the general public talkless to elders or youth even women in home to join hands in fighting this evil act across the state.