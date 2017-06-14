Rainfall destroys 100 houses in Kano, SERERA evaluates damage

Following a heavy downpour in Gwarzo local government of Kano State at least no fewer than 100 houses were destroyed after the incident the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, which leave almost 6,000 people and many more homeless in the ancient village of Gwarzo according to SERERA.

Mallam Salmanu Ishaq maitama an eye-witness, Malam Ibrahim Shuaibu, told News men during press confrenece in the headquarters that the worst affected areas included Sabuwar Unguwa, Abuja quarters and some parts of Katambawa area in the town and many cows and sheeps are dead due to heavy rain fall.

Another witness Hajiya Barira Ahmad sallau narrated that even the wall fence of the Gwarzo Local Government Secretariat had also collapsed, while many vehicles were submerged as a result of the heavy downpour in the premises of the secretariat you can see so many official vehicles belonging to government are damaged by sunlight and rainfall.

she said a bridge popularly known as Kwakwachi bridge, and a number of some Public buildings including primary schools, were also affected by the disaster.

On his part The Executive Secretary of State Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation Agency (SERERA), Alhaji Aliyu Bashir narrated that currently all effort to assist and give first aid to the affected people has been in place and very soon we will give them and still we had yet to ascertain the exact number of the houses destroyed.

He, however, said a combined team of SERERA and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) officials had been dispatched to the area to assess the extent of the damage caused by the flood.