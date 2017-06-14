HURIWA commends Uzodinma over scholarship to Chidinma: 

Miss Chidinma Frances Nwadike, a 17 year old imo state born girl made history in the current joint admission and matriculation board’s examination whereby she netted in a total score of 311 percent to read medicine at the prestigious university of Lagos.

HURIWA in the statement issued jointly by the National coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National media Affairs Director Miss Zainab Yusuf, said the group were reliably informed by officials of JAMB that the young Imo State born student Miss. Chidinma Francess Nwadike bagged the following unprecedented scores of physics-84%, Biology-71%, English- 69% and Chemistry-87% to study medicine at the university of Lagos.

She is the last child in a family of 4 even as the father Mr. Batos Nwadike was once a presidential candidate of one of the registered political parties.

“We applaud Senator Hope Uzodinma for this uncommon generosity of awarding total fully paid schlolarship to Miss Nwadike who has made her people proud. We call on all the political office holders to establish educational foundations to award scholarships to bright children from their constituencies because education is the best gift you can give to someone,” HURIWA stated.

The Rights Group canvassed the enforcement of section 18 (1)which provides for free Education from primary to post secondary.

Section 18 subsection(1) provides thus: "Government shall direct its policy towards ensuring that there are equal and adequate educational opportunities at all level. (2) Government shall promote science and technology (3) Government shall strive to eradicate illiteracy; and to this end of Government shall as and when practicable provide- (a) Free, compulsory and universal primary education; (b) Free university education; and (c) Free adult literacy programme".