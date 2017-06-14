Delta Local Government Councils, Local Government Education Authorities Commence Electronic Attendance Registration For Staff 

In a bid to enhance effective time management and accurate record keeping for the Primary Education Sector and the Local Government, the Delta State Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has announced the commencement of the implementation of the Electronic Attendance Register for Staff of Local Government Councils and Local Government Education Authorities across the State.

In a statement jointly signed by the Delta State Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Sir Constantine Ikpokpo and the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Honourable Sunny Ogwu, said that the commencement of the electronic attendance register for staff of the Local Government Councils and Local Government Authorities across the 25 Local Government Areas of the State is aimed at enhancing effective, accurate and timely record keeping for the Primary Education Sector and the Local Government.

The statement further clarified that the introduction of the electronic clock-in system, which is in line with world best practice, is in continuation of the ongoing staff verification exercise in Local Government Councils and Local Government Education Authorities across the state, adding that for the avoidance of doubts, the exercise is not under any guise or in any form intended to witch hunt or victimize Primary School Teachers and Local Government Staff.

The statement stressed that all staff are expected in this new system, to clock in with their fingerprints upon resumption in the morning, after the long break and to clock out at the close of work.

The statement further enjoined Staff and stakeholders to abide by the directive and work closely with the relevant authorities towards the successful implementation of the new system, with the utmost assurance of the sincerity and commitment of Government.