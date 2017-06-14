180 Condemned Criminals In Delta Prison: Chief Judge Call For Relocation of Warri Prison

The Chief Judge of Delta State, Honourable Justice Marshal Umukoro has called for the relocation of the Warri Medium Prison to the outskirt of the Oil City as practiced in other parts of the world.

Justice Umukoro who was speaking during a courtesy visit by the Chairman and Members of the Delta State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy in Asaba, expressed concern at the worrisome numbers of condemned criminals on death row at the Warri Prison which was put at 180.

While lamenting the high crime rate in the state, the Chief Judge attributed the prevalent crime rates to family dysfunction and called on the Advisory Body headed by Chief A.P.J. Okpakpor, the first Attorney-General of Delta State to be vigilant and professional in making their recommendations to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, in the exercise of his powers of Prerogative of Mercy under section 212 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended)

The Chief Judge who told the Chairman and Members of the Advisory Council to be guided by the statutory requirements while considering applications for granting of amnesty, averred that those to be considered must have either exhausted all his or her legal rights of appeal or is not interested in pursuing such right.

Other grounds for consideration includes when an inmates is discovered to have been wrongly convicted or on health ground which he advised must be properly investigated as according to Justice Umukoro, medical certificates could be doctored with a view to misleading the Council.

While charging Members of the Advisory Body to embark on prison visitation to ascertain claims by inmates who applied for amnesty before making their recommendations, Justice Umukoro advocated for constitutional amendment to remove prison from the exclusive legislative list.

Earlier, the Chairman of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, Chief A.P.J. Okpakpor accompanied by other members including the Secretary, Mrs. Uju Monye, Dr. Sam Efetobor, Hon. Krees Njiokwuemini and representative of the Nigerian Prison Service, CSP Paulina Egbon, described the judiciary as the last hope of both the rich and the common man, adding that without the judgment of the Courts, the Council will be unable to discharge its statutory functions.

Chief A.P.J. Okpakpor while saying that the visit was to pay the CJ obedience and tap from his wealth of experience as the head of the Judiciary in the State raised alarm on the decay of prison facilities. He also hinted the Chief Judge of the Council’s intention of embarking on visit to the various Federal Prisons in the state for the spot assessment.

Other Members of the seven-man Advisory Council includes Hon. Mrs. Irene Imilar representing Delta South and John Okoriko Esq representing the Nigeria Bar Association.