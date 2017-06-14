Lasun Yusuff Describes Aide's Death as Unfortunate

The Deputy Speaker, National House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Lasun Yusuff has described as unfortunate, the sudden death of one his aides, Mr Hassan Abiodun.

The deputy speaker however debunked the news that the deceased died as a result of non payment of salary from the office of the Deputy speaker, saying it is the management of National Assembly that do pay salaries and allowances of the legislative aides not the lawmakers nor the principal officers.

It would be recalled that Abiodun, a Senior Legislative Aide to the Deputy Speaker, died on Friday, 9th June, 2017, at the University Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, for failure to raise the sum of N165,000 for medical attention.

The legislative aides working in the National Assembly on Tuesday as a results of the incident, thronged the National Assembly to protest non payment of their salaries and allowances, which they claimed, was responsible for the death of Abiodun.

They accused the National Assembly Management of conniving with SunTrust Bank, where the aides salaries are domiciled, to trade with their salaries, withhold it longer than necessary and cause aides to suffer penury.

The legislative aides opined that Abiodun would not have died, if the May salary was paid promptly.

In a press statement made available to our reporter by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr Wole Oladimeji, Yusuff said it is wrong for anybody to link Abiodun's death to the non payment of salary from the office of the Deputy Speaker.

The statement reads "The sudden death of Mr Hassan Abiodun, a legislative aide in the office of the Deputy Speaker is unfortunate ‎.

"Office of the Deputy Speaker however expressed condolence to the family of the departed soul especially his wife. It is an unfortunate incident and we pray that such will never occur again.

"It is equally wrong to begin to link his death to the non payment of salary from the office of the Deputy Speaker.

"It is the management of National Assembly that do pay salaries and allowances of the legislative aides not the lawmakers nor the principal officers."

Yusuff also prayed to God to grant the deceased family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreversible loss and to grant the soul of the deceased aljanat fridaos.