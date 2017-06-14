Osun West Senatorial Seat; Falade emerges as SDP candidate

The former member of National House of Assembly , Hon. Bade Falade has won the Social Democratic Party (SDP), primary election ahead of the June 8 Osun West senatorial district by-election.

Hon. Falade emerged the winner at a primary conducted on Wednesday in Iwo, Iwo Local government area of Osun State.

He pulled 15 votes to beat his closest challenger, Hon. Rasheed Adeyemo who polled 12 votes, this was according to the Chairman of the election team, Chief Dada, who announced the result.

According to our Correspondent who was at the Iwo Town Hall, venue of the election said, 28 delegates participated in the process.

With the emergence of Hon. Falade, he is now the flagbearer of SDP, in the coming Osun West senatorial district by-election.

Hon Bade Falade is the Chief Executive of Lords Glory Oil. He hails from Ejigbo Local government Area in Osun State.