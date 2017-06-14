Sen. Omoworare urges Nigerians to redefine governance

The Senator representing Osun East in the National Assembly, Sen. Babajide Omoworare has called on Nigerians to redefine governance and uphold the tenets of democracy.

Sen. Omoworare made this call at a lecture organised by the Osun State Government to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the annulled June 12, 1993 Presidential election.

He noted that the essence of the essence of June 12 agitation would be lost if there is no visible and feasible infrastructural and developmental difference by the governments at different tiers and at various strata, that will ultimately reflect in smiles on the faces of Nigerians.

According to him, "It is important to note however that June 12, 1993 remains indelible in the history of the Federal Republic of Nigeria generally and in the history of our democracy specifically. It was significant not only because we conducted a very free and fair election, but also because the pattern of voting jettisoned all known prevalent prejudices and hitherto divisive issues of religion and ethnic bias.

"Despite efforts to suppress the importance of today’s event by resentful regimes and individuals, I must commend all the state governments that are commemorating and celebrating today for abiding with the historical and traditional essence of today, which should be kept even for the generation yet unborn.

"Freedom has never been freely given and resistance to tyranny and fascism has never been without its price. Chief MKO Abiola and others have paid the ultimate price of losing their lives. They made the supreme sacrifice, which coincidentally and rather paradoxically has given us for the first time 18 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria.

"Democracy as we have in Nigeria today did not come on a platter of gold; it is in fact not perfect. It has come with its attendant challenges. But with apology to Segun Adeniyi, we have seen for the first time in our annals of history, a sitting government voted out of office, “against the run of play’. It can only get better. We have left Egypt and I pray we will not spend too long a time in the wilderness before we get to the promise land.

"Recent agitations for self-governance and independence of ethnic nationalities have only shown that there is a lot more work to be done. Issues of True Federalism and Resource Control are still germane within our polity.

"Despite the efforts of the Federal Government to fight impunity and corruption, corruption has consistently, fiercely and ferociously fought back. Political jobbers still abound within our polity. It is important to put it on record that before the current progressive government was given the mandate by the people, the level of impunity and corruption in this country was gargantuan and unparalleled.

"The essence of June 12 agitation will be lost if there is no visible and feasible infrastructural and developmental difference by our governments at different tiers and at various strata, that will ultimately reflect in smiles on the faces of Nigerians. It is the hope of the common man therefore, that the years of the locust and the dark days of waste, impunity, corruption and embezzlement should be over forever."

"As the largest concentration of proudly black or brown-skinned people on the face of the earth, we owe our race and our generation not to allow our destiny as potentially the greatest people in the universe to be wasted and destroyed. We must redefine governance; collectively and strongly imbue confidence in the people by upholding the tenets of democracy, build leaders, enforce the rule of law and ensure the sanctity of the peoples’ mandate." He added.