LETTER OF PETITION AND COMPLAINT

Nigeria is a country with the population of not less than 170 million people. And we all know that Nigeria is currently facing recession . What frustrates me most is that a lot of Nigerians are struggling to survive in this recession period. But some unauthorized group of people have collaborated to contribute to the pains of Nigerians and to make them unstable.

I write to report a crime perpetrated by some internet fraudsters. It happens in Nigeria on a daily basis but this time, I was a victim.

Africmultiplier which claimed to have been launched by the admin in Nigeria since March 17th 2017. This platform has rendered millions of Nigerians hopeless. Millions and many innocents Nigerians are being rubbed by the admin of this platform.

This is another ponzi scheme after Twinkas admin ran away with people’s money.

A devastating ponzi scheme known as Africmultiplierthsatstarted on the 17th of March 2017 in Nigeria with millions of Nigerias as participants. Millions and many innocents Nigerians have been lamenting and in the process get depressed by this platform.

Africmultiplier standing rule states that you provide help on any package you choose and get help between 0-7 days of registration. But reverse is the case. Many participants complaint a lot on their facebook page and whatsapp group which I belong, that they have provided help since April some early May but unable to get help. What I observe most time is that anybody that complaint of not getting help after 7 days is being blocked by the admin of this platform. I also observe that only few set of people get paid all the time . Knowing fully well that the admin only merge the new participants to pay these few set of people.

Mr Chucks from Lagos with telephone number; 08034697776 claimed that he registered 3 of his family members on that platform and two of them were merged to pay one same person with account details; Name; FavourOmoisi. Account no: 0047515443. Bank: Diamond bank. Tel; 08108596073.

Another participant from Ibadan named Jumi with telephone No: 07062542433 that her account has been obliterated by the admin the moment she lodged in complaint of not being merged after 7 days. But she made transfer of N10,000 to Odunsi Eniola Elisabeth.

I personally made payment of N25,000 to Joseph Melissa Julya with bank details; Account name; Joseph Melissa Julya. Account no: 0167359882. GTB.With telephone number 08067035191.

A lot of innocents Nigerians have been lamenting on this act but don’t know who to channel their opinion to for help.

The Admin telephone numbers are;

07063535523 07089607293 08037766857 08038160208 08059996825. Withfake facebookusernme. Such as; Flynn Jaguar, Shanechris Godwin, Blessing Chioma, Julya Melissa Nimchak, Naisha Felix, Oyebanji Solomon, Stella Godwin, Susan Ajirigod, Austin Arase, AbiodunOshin. E.t.c

Obliteration of people’s record on their platform is uncalled for and such move is against all known norms of equity, fairness and justice.

This kind of act is a sinister plan to run away with millions of people’s money claiming that they’re ordinary participant which is not true.

We, the depressed participants of Africmultiplier, respectfully request Economic and Financial Crime Commission and other Agencies to attend the call for justice and crime free society in Nigeria. The concerns of millions of families, students, entrepreneurs and working class who have chosen the country Nigeria as permanent residence.

We, as affected Nigerians hope no more innocents will be affected by this bold step. We would like to send out a message to everyone that we Nigerians do not accept this behavior whatsoever.

We should stay strong together to fight against any crime or of its kind. This is totally unacceptable and should be investigated and prohibited before anymore innocent might be defraud!

Not satisfied with cornering deals on the platform, the and his stooge, Prince with telephone no: 08038160208 have in collaboration with Joseph Melissa Julya to cornered all participants money.

We know that there are several initiatives in progress, but we consider it paramount to express our direct concern to you.

By not taking action, it is also of silence in the face of crime.

Your help is greatly appreciated.

Comrade Femi Adegbenro

6, Adekunle Akala Street, Ajao Estate.

Lagos.

Tel; 08083670126.

Mail: [email protected]