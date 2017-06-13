PUBLIC AFFIDAVIT AND PETITION

SWORN TO FOR THE ATTENTION AND INFORMATION OF ALL NIGERIANS.

DEAR SIR/MA,

I MAKE BOLD TO STATE THE FOLLOWING FACTS KNOWING THEM TO BE TRUE:

1. That I am by name, Nelson Ekujumi.

2. That I am a Yoruba man by ethnicity.

3. That I am a male and a Christian

4. That I am adult with full voting rights having passed the statutory age of 18 years.

5. That I live and work in Lagos.

6. That on March 28th, 2015 and April 11th, 2015, I entrusted my inalienable and fundamental right to choose who should govern me to the following persons and offices for 4 years:

A. President Muhammadu Buhari, President and Commander in chief of the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

B. Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Executive Governor of Lagos State.

C. Distinguished Senator Solomon Adeola Olamilekan Yayi, Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial district, Nigeria Senate, National Assembly, Abuja.

D. Honourable Taofeek Adaranijo, Honourable member representing Agege Federal constituency, House of Representative, National Assembly, Abuja.

E. Honourable Oluyinka Ogundimu, honourable member Lagos State House of Assembly, Agege constituency II.

7. That I have absolute trust, confidence and and remain committed to the custodians of my democratic mandate for 4 years.

8. That I have not transferred my mandate to any other person or group other than the above mentioned names and offices.

9. Therefore, it is erroneous, misleading, fraudulent and an assault on my democratic rights for any person or group to claim or purport to be representing or championing my cause as a Yoruba man.

I do solemnly swear that I make this declaration based on my knowledge and surrendered democratic rights, believing them to be true.

Anybody or group purporting or claiming to be representing my interest as a Yoruba man without seeking and obtaining my consent is an impostor, fraud and should be arrested and prosecuted according to law.

Thanks.

Nelson Ekujumi

Cc:

1. Inspector General of Police

2. DG, DSS

3. Minister of interior

4. Minister of Defence

5. Attorney General of the federation and minister of justice