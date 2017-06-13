Police arraign man over alleged fraud in Osun

The Osun State Police Command has arraigned a 46-year old man, Adiatu Olusegun before an Osogbo Magistrate court over alleged fraud of N686,000.

Prosecutor Elisha Olusegun, told the court that the accused converted the money which was meant for the security coverage of one Adequate Security company at Oke-fia area in Osogbo to his own use.

He added that the offence is contrary to section 383(I) and punishable under section 390(8)(b)(9) of Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

The accused however pleaded not guilty of the one count charge preferred against him.

While praying for his bail in the most liberal term, the counsel to the accused, Barrister Lekan Alabi said the accused has reliable sureties and would not jump bail if granted.

In his ruling, Magistrate Olusola Aluko granted the accused bail of N100,000 with two sureties in the like sum and adjourned the case till 18, July, 2017.